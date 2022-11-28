ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Non-Selection Chinese Nationals Begin On December 6th

Initially scheduled for April, the 2022 Chinese Nationals will now occur this month. The elite domestic affair is set to span December 6th - December 9th. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Initially scheduled for April, the 2022 Chinese Nationals will now occur next month. The elite domestic affair...
swimswam.com

Melbourne’s Outdoor Pool Will Host 2022 Short Course Worlds (With Expanded Capacity)

The outdoor pool at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre is covered, with an expanded 4,000-seat capacity thanks to a temporary grand stand. Stock photo via www.localfitness.com.au. The 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships will be raced outdoors at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, with the adjacent indoor pool...
swimswam.com

Reigning World Champion Hwang Sunwoo Leads Korean Roster For Melbourne

SCM (25m) The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships begin on December 13th and now we know the Korean squad that will be headed to Melbourne. An 8-strong lineup comprised of 4 men and 4 women will represent Korea, with the likes of Hwang Sunwoo, Kim Woomin and Kim Seoyeong gunning for hardware over the course of the 6-day affair.
swimswam.com

Multi-World Champion Siobhan Haughey Headlines Hong Kong SC Worlds Roster

SCM (25m) The Hong Kong Swimming Association has revealed its 16-strong lineup headed to Melbourne for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. The roster is comprised of 10 women and 6 men, with the likes of Siobhan Haughey, Stephanie Au and newcomer Adam Chillingworth among the racers. Haughey is...
swimswam.com

WADA Imposes Six-Month Partial Suspension Of Havana Lab

The lab has been flagged for issues with its GC/C/IRMS method, official test to detect synthetic versions of endogenous steroids, including testosterone. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has imposed an analytical testing restriction (ATR) on the anti-doping laboratory in Havana, Cuba for a period of six months over concerns related to its gas chromatography/combustion/isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) method.
swimswam.com

All-Women Belgian Squad Named For 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships

SCM (25m) The Royal Belgian Swimming Federation has revealed its roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships and it’s a small one. Just 4 swimmers, all women, are set to represent the nation in Melbourne. Valentine Dumont, Alisee Pisane, Florine Gaspard and Fleur Vermeiren are on the roster.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
swimswam.com

Dutch Expecting Strong British & German Racers At Rotterdam Qualification Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet begins on Thursday, December 1st and the 4-day affair is packed with talent. Not only with the domestic Dutch contingent be showing up in full force, but a plethora of high-profile athletes from Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Romania, Ireland and more are expected to enter the mix.
swimswam.com

US National Junior Teamers Clontz, Delmar Swim Best Times in Unique SwimMAC Meet

LCM (50 meters) prelims, SCY (25 yards) finals. The weekend before Thanksgiving, SwimMAC Carolina held a uniquely-formatted two-day meet in Charlotte. The competition had two quirks that separated it from most mid-season club invites. One is that prelims were held in long course meters and finals in short course yards. The other is the way that swimmers advanced to finals. Specifically, there were four finals: the A-Final had the top two swimmers race yards head-to-head, the B-Final had the next four best swimmers, the C-Final had the next six-best swimmers, and the D-Final had a more traditional eight swimmers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

FINA Reveals Team Draw For 2023 Water Polo World Cup

Find the route of your favourite team's road to the FINA Water Polo World Cup 2023 title following the Team Draw results from Budapest, Hungary. Archive photo via ©Pasquale Mesiano / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. More International/National Team Water Polo. Courtesy: FINA. Giving a spark to the sport’s upcoming 2023...
hotelnewsme.com

ANANTARA WORLD ISLANDS DUBAI RESORT SPONSORS DUBAI COLLEGE U19 GIRLS RUGBY TEAM

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, the first luxury resort to open on the ground-breaking archipelago, is proudly sponsoring Dubai College’s Under 19 Girls’ Team for the upcoming Rugby 7s international competition. Considered one of the fastest growing sports, Dubai College will lead their female team into the world-renowned...
hotelnewsme.com

TOPGOLF DUBAI AWARDS ITS ONE-MILLIONTH PLAYER VIP TRIP TO TOPGOLF MEGACITY IN BANGKOK, THAILAND

Topgolf Dubai, the city’s biggest entertainment venue, is celebrating welcoming one million guests through its doors with its biggest giveaway yet. A landmark occasion that’s worth a par-tee, Topgolf Dubai will award one lucky customer and their guest the trip of a lifetime, with the ultimate VIP experience at Topgolf Megacity and a stay at W Bangkok in Thailand.
swimswam.com

14-Year-Old Kelsey Zhang Posts 1:56.56 200 Fly, Moves Up to No. 8 All-Time

SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 Joyce Lanphere Invitational”. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA) 14-year-old Kelsey Zhang entered the top-10 national age group (NAG) rankings with her 1:56.56 in the 200-yard butterfly at the Joyce Lanphere Invitational earlier this month. Zhang’s new personal best ties her with Levenia...
PALO ALTO, CA
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY AT EMIRATI-OWNED MONNO RISTORANTE

In celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2, proudly Emirati-owned restaurant Monno will be serving up a limited-edition UAE flag pizza prepared in true Neapolitan style. Shaped by hand and made using only the finest Italian ingredients, the UAE flag pizza is created using made in-house...

Comments / 0

Community Policy