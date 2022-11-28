LCM (50 meters) prelims, SCY (25 yards) finals. The weekend before Thanksgiving, SwimMAC Carolina held a uniquely-formatted two-day meet in Charlotte. The competition had two quirks that separated it from most mid-season club invites. One is that prelims were held in long course meters and finals in short course yards. The other is the way that swimmers advanced to finals. Specifically, there were four finals: the A-Final had the top two swimmers race yards head-to-head, the B-Final had the next four best swimmers, the C-Final had the next six-best swimmers, and the D-Final had a more traditional eight swimmers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO