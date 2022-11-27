ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - November 28, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday was title night at the Intercity basketball tournament. Bloomington Central Catholic and Normal West battling for the title. The Wildcats pull away from the Saints in the second half to win 83-73 and their first Intercity title since 2011. Also at the Intercity Tournament,...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy