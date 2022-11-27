Read full article on original website
Prep football championship preview: St. Mary’s vs St. Dominic
It will be an all St. Louis Class 4 football championship game in the state of Missouri on Friday. St. Mary’s will face St. Dominic at 11 AM on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. For St, Mary’s it’s a chance to repeat as state champs. They won the Class 3 title last season. […]
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge boys basketball beats Kirksville 71-36
The Bruins dominated this matchup. They led 19-6 after this first quarter, and would go on to win by 35 points.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - November 28, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday was title night at the Intercity basketball tournament. Bloomington Central Catholic and Normal West battling for the title. The Wildcats pull away from the Saints in the second half to win 83-73 and their first Intercity title since 2011. Also at the Intercity Tournament,...
KFVS12
Missouri High School All-State Soccer teams named
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri High School All-State Boys Soccer teams were named Monday. Here is a look at the heartland’s All-State performers.
So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad
Adofo-Mensah's inter-division trades could turn out to be disasters.
Football state champs and basketball stars: Vote for Rockford athlete of the week
The fall sports season came to a close as Lena-Winslow claimed another Class 1A state title in football, and the winter seasons are starting to kick in all across the region as well. This gives you plenty of opportunity and plenty of stars to choose from for this week's Rockford...
Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-19)
Congratulations to Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest, who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-19). Wiest, a Missouri State commit, helped the Wolves football team win their playoff game against Boonville with three touchdowns and three sacks. Wiest received ...
