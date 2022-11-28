Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
wcyb.com
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Johnson City Press
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
Johnson City Press
Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified
BIG STONE GAP – A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St. was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands
RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands. According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street. When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
supertalk929.com
Killer cop’s personal items examined for clues in catfish scheme and murders
Everything from his computer and to his personal belongings has been examined by state and federal law enforcement as they try to find any clues related to Austin Lee Edwards’ killing spree and catfish scheme. Edwards, 28, a former Virginia State Trooper who had just been hired by Washington...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport couple found dead in their home from gunshot wounds
KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s were found dead in their home Tuesday morning, and police said the two died from gunshots. In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Police Chief Dale Phipps said patrol officers and detectives “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member” shortly after 9 a.m.
993thex.com
Bristol police identify two suspects in credit card theft
The Bristol Virginia Police Department identified two suspects who they said stole credit cards from a person’s vehicle on Saturday. The post on social media said the person was robbed of the cards while their car was parked at the Mendota Trailhead on Island Road. The male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras then used the cards at Bristol businesses. They were last seen traveling in a white Hyundai sedan.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home
Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
76-year-old Dickenson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: A 76-year-old man at the center of a search in Dickenson County has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning […]
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
Johnson City Press
DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE– District Attorney for District Three, Dan Armstrong, confirmed on Monday that the DA’s Office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week. Armstrong said that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and that he requested...
Augusta Free Press
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
Comments / 0