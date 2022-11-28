ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

supertalk929.com

Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires

NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified

BIG STONE GAP – A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St. was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation

The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WVNS

Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands. According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street. When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and […]
RICHLANDS, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport couple found dead in their home from gunshot wounds

KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s were found dead in their home Tuesday morning, and police said the two died from gunshots. In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Police Chief Dale Phipps said patrol officers and detectives “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member” shortly after 9 a.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Bristol police identify two suspects in credit card theft

The Bristol Virginia Police Department identified two suspects who they said stole credit cards from a person’s vehicle on Saturday. The post on social media said the person was robbed of the cards while their car was parked at the Mendota Trailhead on Island Road. The male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras then used the cards at Bristol businesses. They were last seen traveling in a white Hyundai sedan.
BRISTOL, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
WJHL

Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home

Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

76-year-old Dickenson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: A 76-year-old man at the center of a search in Dickenson County has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE– District Attorney for District Three, Dan Armstrong, confirmed on Monday that the DA’s Office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week. Armstrong said that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and that he requested...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

