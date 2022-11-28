ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy