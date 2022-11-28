Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Jail, probation ordered for West Jordan man charged in 5 robberies
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies was sentenced on Friday to a year in jail and four years of probation. A plea deal for David Converse Harris, 34, dismissed all but the most severe charge in five separate robbery cases against him, and for three of the cases the deal also lowered the severity of the top charge by one level. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and three counts of robbery, two reduced to a second-degree felony and one reduced to a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
KUTV
State office building burglary suspect released from jail after police paperwork delay
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in two weekend break-ins in downtown Salt Lake City – who has a lengthy history of burglary offenses – is out of jail despite an order from a judge to keep him behind bars. Anthony Jack, 44, is accused of...
kjzz.com
Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
KUTV
Suspect in officer-involved shooting on I-15 had criminal history, previous arrests
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police released additional information about the man they said shot at officers, causing a portion of I-15 to be closed on Wednesday. According to court documents, Micheal John Buttel, 28, is a frequent drug user who is known to carry and utilize dangerous weapons.
Man accused of two same-day downtown Salt Lake burglaries
Salt Lake City Police arrested a man they say broke into and burglarized two downtown businesses, including office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday, Nov. 25.
Gephardt Daily
Defendant pleads guilty to automobile homicide in death of West Jordan teen
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mason Andrew Ohms awaits a lengthy prison term after pleading guilty to charges for drunkenly running over 13-year-old Eli Mitchell. Mitchell was in a West Jordan crosswalk on his bicycle April 26 when he was run down and killed...
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
ksl.com
'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
UTA bus driver hospitalized after pedestrian assault at stop sign
A UTA bus driver has been hospitalized after they were assaulted by a pedestrian who forced their way into the bus at a stop sign.
ksl.com
UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
