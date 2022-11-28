ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jail, probation ordered for West Jordan man charged in 5 robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies was sentenced on Friday to a year in jail and four years of probation. A plea deal for David Converse Harris, 34, dismissed all but the most severe charge in five separate robbery cases against him, and for three of the cases the deal also lowered the severity of the top charge by one level. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and three counts of robbery, two reduced to a second-degree felony and one reduced to a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt

KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
KEARNS, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink

WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

