Baton Rouge, LA

Five shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, police arrest one

By Kylee Bond
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — An argument turned violent in New Orleans’ French Quarter over the weekend when detectives say an unknown gunman opened fire on a crowd of people, sending multiple victims to the hospital.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 27) in the 200 block of Bourbon Street. The location is only blocks away from where detectives say a Baton Rouge teenager gunned down another teen from Baton Rouge on Canal Street.

We’re told that an argument broke out between the suspect and an unidentified person when he pulled out a gun and began firing shots. The NOPD says the gunman struck at least five people, which included two females and three males. The victims’ ages were not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

All five victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS. Police say none of the wounds sustained are considered life-threatening.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the NOPD stated that two people, 17-year-old and 18-year-old, were taken into custody for questioning related to the incident but investigations determined only the 18-year-old was responsible for the shooting. We’re told weapons were taken from both people.

Male victim suffers gunshot wound in Desire area

The case has been classified as assault with a weapon.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District office at 504-658-6080.

