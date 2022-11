'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Broncos lost their third in a row Sunday, falling to the Panthers 23-10 in another disappointing loss. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances of the season in Carolina. Wilson was 19 of 31 for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also fumbled once. The Broncos offense was so inept to start Sunday that they have -1 passing yards just before the four-minute mark in the second quarter. They finished the game with only 246 total yards.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO