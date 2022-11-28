Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP
Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1
The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
No. 18 UNC looks to bounce back vs. No. 10 Indiana
It’s easy to put attention on No. 18 North Carolina after its challenging week and notable four-overtime game. But perhaps
Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game
North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
