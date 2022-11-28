ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP

Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1

The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game

North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS

