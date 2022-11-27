Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Details emerge about 4 University of Idaho students slain near campus
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum,...
The People of Idaho May not be Fat Enough for the Rest of the United States
It is the time of year when diets go out the window and all of us justify gaining a few extra pounds as we eat what is left of Halloween candy, stuff our faces for Thanksgiving, and munch on Christmas cookies and candy all December long. While there is a ton of eating to be had in the next month or so, and much weight will be gained across the state and in the country, which state is the most obese and how does Idaho compare?
Idaho Falls, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
"Sense of fear": Tips pour in as Idaho college murders remain unsolved
Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police reported that tips and 911 calls continue to pour in — but a suspect has still not been identified.The Moscow Police Department said Sunday they had received 78 calls for "unusual circumstances" and 36 requests that police perform a welfare check on loved ones – up from the 70 and 18, respectively, they received during the month of October. They added that community members have uploaded nearly 500 digital media submissions to the FBI link seeking tips in the case. "We understand there is...
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
The National Weather Service says record high temperatures in Texas and Louisiana fired up the storm front that spawned tornadoes across the Deep South
