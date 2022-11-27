Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset
The Marquette Golden Eagles notched a massive upset victory on Tuesday night. Shaka Smart's squad took down the No. 6 Baylor Bears with a 96-70 final score, dominating the top-10 squad in a home game at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles' defense forced 19 turnovers and shot 48 percent from...
College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball has a new No. 1. The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top. Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round...
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
NCAA Women's Bracketology: 2023 women's college basketball projections
Tennessee and Texas are back in the field, Indiana climbs to the top line and North Carolina, one of nine ACC teams, is up to a No. 2 seed.
NCAA Bracketology: 2023 March Madness men's field predictions
Houston is our top overall seed after multiple losses by North Carolina and Gonzaga. Five-loss Villanova isn't in the projected field.
Alabama Basketball Surges to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
After a big Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational, the Crimson Tide is now tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the highest-ranked team in the SEC.
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals
CBS Sports
Maryland vs. Louisville odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 predictions from proven model
The No. 22 Maryland Terrapins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maryland won the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off two weeks ago before beating Coppin State in a blowout last Friday. Louisville is still seeking its first win of the season following a blowout loss to Cincinnati last week.
Ohio State vs. Duke: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
No. 17 Duke and No. 25 Ohio State will face off Wednesday as a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Ahead of this marquee matchup that features top-25 ranked teams, here are the predictions and betting odds, including KenPom analytics, that you’ll need to know.
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (11/28/22)
After falling four spots to No. 6 in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team (5-2) tumbled even further in the latest rankings released Monday. The Zags dropped to No. 14 following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland,...
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Illinois prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The Syracuse Orange take on the Illinois Fighting Illini college basketball odds series for our Syracuse Illinois prediction and pick. The Syracuse Orange are in big trouble. They have just lost consecutive games to St. John’s and Bryant. Yes, Bryant beat Jim Boeheim’s team over the Thanksgiving weekend. Syracuse trailed by a double-figure scoring margin midway through the second half and made a furious rally, but it still fell one point short, 73-72. Syracuse already has three losses on the season, the other one being to Colgate. The Orange have dug themselves a huge hole in terms of their NCAA Tournament resume. They will need several quality wins to compensate for these recent losses, which have not come against high-end opponents.
Ohio State Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational
The Ohio State men’s basketball program is ranked for the first time this season after winning two games at the Maui Invitational last week. The Buckeyes come at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following a 81-53 blowout of Cincinnati on Tuesday and an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Wednesday.
