Georgia State

College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset

The Marquette Golden Eagles notched a massive upset victory on Tuesday night. Shaka Smart's squad took down the No. 6 Baylor Bears with a 96-70 final score, dominating the top-10 squad in a home game at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles' defense forced 19 turnovers and shot 48 percent from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released

College basketball has a new No. 1. The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top. Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round...
ARIZONA STATE
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem

Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
INDIANA STATE
Maryland vs. Louisville odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 predictions from proven model

The No. 22 Maryland Terrapins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maryland won the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off two weeks ago before beating Coppin State in a blowout last Friday. Louisville is still seeking its first win of the season following a blowout loss to Cincinnati last week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Illinois prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022

The Syracuse Orange take on the Illinois Fighting Illini college basketball odds series for our Syracuse Illinois prediction and pick. The Syracuse Orange are in big trouble. They have just lost consecutive games to St. John’s and Bryant. Yes, Bryant beat Jim Boeheim’s team over the Thanksgiving weekend. Syracuse trailed by a double-figure scoring margin midway through the second half and made a furious rally, but it still fell one point short, 73-72. Syracuse already has three losses on the season, the other one being to Colgate. The Orange have dug themselves a huge hole in terms of their NCAA Tournament resume. They will need several quality wins to compensate for these recent losses, which have not come against high-end opponents.
SYRACUSE, NY

