Evanston, IL

sandburgaquila.org

New coaching staff for Sandburg Hockey

For the 2022-2023 hockey season, Sandburg welcomed in an entire new coaching staff for the hockey program. With the introduction of new faces in place of familiar ones, many players, fans, and community members alike want to get to know the new leaders and are curious about the team’s new directions.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Walking in a Wrigley Winterland

I have a confession to make, I’m generally not in the holiday spirit until well into December. I’m certainly not a grinch, but the way every holiday seems to sprawl into and before the previous one has always exhausted me a bit. Couple that with the fact that there are really only so many Christmas songs that I like and you have a perfect recipe for me to roll my eyes as the holly goes up in mid-November.
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 1 – 4

Thanksgiving is past and Christmas has come at last, and the Region has plenty of holiday fun in store for residents willing to brave the cold! Whether you're looking for a night of worship at Valparaiso University, a visit with Santa at the Hammond Holiday Parade, or a trip to the North Pole with the City of Portage, there's something for everyone this weekend.
VALPARAISO, IN
Cleveland.com

Guardians miss out on first baseman Jose Abreu; offered three-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Free agent Jose Abreu would have been a good fit for the Guardians, but the power-hitting first baseman won’t be wearing a Cleveland uniform in 2023. Despite the Guardians offering Abreu a three-year deal, the former Chicago White Sox first baseman-DH has agreed to a three-year contract with the world champion Houston Astros, pending his physical. Abreu’s deal is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists.  It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana. 
CROWN POINT, IN
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
The Associated Press

Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005031/en/ Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
AURORA, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Come and See The Cranes!

Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL

