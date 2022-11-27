ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Titusville Herald

Edey and No. 5 Purdue host Florida State

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue's 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Seminoles have gone 1-3 at home. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.9...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Titusville Herald

Sueing leads No. 25 Ohio State against No. 17 Duke after 33-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils...
COLUMBUS, OH
Titusville Herald

N.C. A&T plays UNC Greensboro after Watson's 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Watson scored 27 points in N.C. A&T's 78-51 victory against the Greensboro Pride. The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home...
GREENSBORO, NC

