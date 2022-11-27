Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue's 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Seminoles have gone 1-3 at home. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.9...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO