Pocatello, ID

FOX Sports

UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley's 32-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State's 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Kangaroos have gone 1-2 in home games. UMKC...
POCATELLO, ID
FOX Sports

Brooks and Washington host Oregon State

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington's 77-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks. The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-1 in one-possession games. The Huskies play their...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory goes in portal, lands Pac-12 offer

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, it was announced on Monday. And he's already landed his first Power 5 offer, when Utah offered him on Monday. He's also heard from Arizona State, Boise State, Montana and Montana State just on Monday alone. "More schools are...
POCATELLO, ID
The West Virginia Daily News

EGMS basketball set for season opener

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
SHADY SPRING, WV

