FOX Sports
UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley's 32-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State's 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Kangaroos have gone 1-2 in home games. UMKC...
FOX Sports
Brooks and Washington host Oregon State
Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington's 77-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks. The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-1 in one-possession games. The Huskies play their...
247Sports
Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory goes in portal, lands Pac-12 offer
Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, it was announced on Monday. And he's already landed his first Power 5 offer, when Utah offered him on Monday. He's also heard from Arizona State, Boise State, Montana and Montana State just on Monday alone. "More schools are...
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle leaving school for ASU on-field role
Charlie Ragle, who won three state championships at Scottsdale Chaparral's head coach from 2009-11 and just concluded his first season as Idaho State's head coach, is leaving the school to take a job on Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State staff. Players at Idaho State were informed of Ragle's decision in a...
Grading Oregon's deflating rivalry defeat to No. 21 Oregon State
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
EGMS basketball set for season opener
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
