Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Defensive Pressure Propels Alabama Past Gardner-Webb
The Crimson Tide came out with fiery defensive intensity leading to a huge first quarter lead.
New Alabama WR commit Jaren Hamilton has 'extreme ceiling'
Alabama added a big-time offensive commitment on Monday evening in Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. The four-star wideout climbed the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board in the summer and is a special player, according to his head coach Mark Whittemore. “Well he is just that (special),” Whittemore...
2023 WR, Auburn decommit Karmello English visited Alabama for Iron Bowl
It isn’t every day that a former Auburn commit makes a visit to Tuscaloosa for an Iron Bowl. However, 2023 wide receiver Karmello English did just that as he took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Saturday. English is a highly-touted wide receiver from Phenix City, Alabama. He was...
Alabama RB details Clemson official visit, says Tigers ‘at the top’
A talented running back prospect from Alabama returned to Tiger Town as an official visitor this past weekend. After unofficially visiting Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22, when he picked up an offer (...)
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Florida WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama, boosts Tide's No. 1 class
Alabama capped off their regular season with an Iron Bowl win over Auburn on Saturday. And on Monday the Crimson Tide added a win in the recruiting column, landing four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton over Florida, Tennessee, USC, and. Michigan, among several others. “Bama excites me because of the passion...
Miami football alums want Alabama transfer offensive tackle
Former Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards responded to a report that Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George has entered the transfer portal by responding “Pls lord.” Former Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier tagged director of recruiting and wide receiver analyst for the Miami football program Pop Cooney. Rosier added “just...
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas. They were fueled by record high temperatures and threatened a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live. The “threat for supercells capable of all severe hazards continues” near the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, forecasters said. A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. “They were in their home that was struck by a tree due to the tornado,” said Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
