ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Alabama WR commit Jaren Hamilton has 'extreme ceiling'

Alabama added a big-time offensive commitment on Monday evening in Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. The four-star wideout climbed the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board in the summer and is a special player, according to his head coach Mark Whittemore. “Well he is just that (special),” Whittemore...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Miami football alums want Alabama transfer offensive tackle

Former Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards responded to a report that Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George has entered the transfer portal by responding “Pls lord.” Former Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier tagged director of recruiting and wide receiver analyst for the Miami football program Pop Cooney. Rosier added “just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas. They were fueled by record high temperatures and threatened a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live. The “threat for supercells capable of all severe hazards continues” near the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, forecasters said. A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. “They were in their home that was struck by a tree due to the tornado,” said Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy