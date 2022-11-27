ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown

Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, November 30

Kevin Johnson executed Tuesday night after court denies stay. Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Winter shelters for unhoused people open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Room at the Inn in Columbia opened Monday night for the winter season in its new location. This is one of several shelters that are part of the city's plan to minimize the impact of chronic homelessness in Columbia. Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will opened Monday and will run
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Groundbreaking ceremony on new livestock handling facility

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning. The project is a partnership between the "University of Missouri's College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources" and "MU Extension.". Its addition to the nearly 900-acre "Southwest Research, Extension, and Education Center" will also...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season

COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO

