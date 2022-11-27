Read full article on original website
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
abc17news.com
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
KOMU
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on flood resiliency study in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Monday to push forward a flood resiliency study in Jefferson City. The goal of the Jefferson City FCSA Missouri River Flood Risk and Resiliency Study will be to find...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou returns to Columbia after 'once in a lifetime' experience at Macy's parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou was one of 12 college bands that had the opportunity of performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week. Marching Mizzou applied for this opportunity back in 2019 and was granted approval to perform in 2020. This gave the band...
KOMU
Holiday lights display returns to Veterans United Home Loans for third consecutive year
COLUMBIA − Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year. Beginning Dec. 7 until Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive.
KOMU
MoDOT invites public to learn about proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invites residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange to a public meeting to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal...
KOMU
City of Refuge opens resale store 'just in time for the holidays'
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge had the grand opening Monday of its boutique which sells donated items. All of the proceeds from the shop go back to the City of Refuge's work with refugees. "The money you spend at City Boutique will make a difference in the lives of real...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, November 30
Kevin Johnson executed Tuesday night after court denies stay. Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime...
KOMU
Cyber Monday to top Black Friday sales, one small business benefits from holiday shoppers
COLUMBIA - Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report. The past few Black Friday online shopping totals break down as follows:. This year, sales hit a record breaking $9.12 billion.
KOMU
Annual CoMoGives campaign starts on Giving Tuesday with a bigger goal this year
COLUMBIA – Nov. 29 is this year's Giving Tuesday. Every year, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to give back and donate to their communities. In mid-Missouri, the CoMoGives campaign is an annual online fundraiser that supports 153 nonprofit organizations in Columbia...
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Winter shelters for unhoused people open in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Room at the Inn in Columbia opened Monday night for the winter season in its new location. This is one of several shelters that are part of the city's plan to minimize the impact of chronic homelessness in Columbia. Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will opened Monday and will run The post Winter shelters for unhoused people open in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Groundbreaking ceremony on new livestock handling facility
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning. The project is a partnership between the “University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources” and “MU Extension.”. Its addition to the nearly 900-acre “Southwest Research, Extension, and Education Center” will also...
Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
KOMU
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
