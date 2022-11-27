Heat 106, Hawks 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (10-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Miami Heat 106, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Final)

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat's road win over the Hawks behind another big night from Bam Adebayo and the zone defense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How Adebayo continues to get to his spots, what Tyler Herro's triple-double represents regarding his growth and more

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro: Sharpening the Important Tools

Bam Adebayo has 70 points the last 2 games

Tyler Herro has 20 assists the last 2 games

On how these 2 things can shift the entire Heat offense, and possibly Miami's season⁩: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba…

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Have an in-depth Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro piece ready to go for tomorrow

Anybody on here right now if I posted tonight??? – 9:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyler Herro tonight:

11 PTS

11 REB

10 AST

First career triple double. pic.twitter.com/sTTQvoCosg

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 106-98 victory in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Herro, reserves help close it out.

2. Adebayo remains in attack mode.

3. Strus sets early tone in return.

4. The Butler wait continues.

5. Hawks went to school on Heat. – 8:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat spammed a certain action to begin the 3rd quarter tonight

Not just any normal Herro-Bam PnR

It’s a certain pin-down into a curl to maximize this two-man game

Film dive on this action: pic.twitter.com/dmbqEX1vLV

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat allowed just 0.81 points per possession on 57 zone defensive possessions tonight vs. Hawks, per Synergy Sports.

Heat allowed 1.12 points per possession on 26 man-to-man defensive possessions. – 8:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Triple Double Tyler pic.twitter.com/R0io81Y7pw

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Down early, a strong 2nd half led us to a road win over Atlanta. Look back at tonight's game Through The Lens 📸

@Miami Heat // @Chain

@Miami Heat // @Chain

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Quiet night from Tyler ended up being his first-career triple double 👏 pic.twitter.com/FMfORHG9MG

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb ignited us in that 2nd half 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SYIYFIsznN

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Another performance of 30+ points. Bam is playing on another level. pic.twitter.com/529onqeyUE

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max returned & got us going with 14 first-half points 👌 pic.twitter.com/SywodwH0tH

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Bam once again held the team together by his fingertips, and it once again ended in a W – a much needed one on the road.

See @CoupNBA‘s Takeaways from a night in Atlanta that turned into a positive start to the road trip ⬇️ – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae said that the Miami defense did a good job playing zone, making them eat up clock with pressure and forcing them to take threes.

Said Hawks haven’t shot well from three this season. – 7:41 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Trae Young’s last six games vs. Heat, including playoffs: 26 for 85 (30.6%)

More turnovers (34) than field goals (26) in that span.

3-pointers in that span: 8 for 46 (17.4%).

He’s shot over .500 in 2 of his 19 career games vs. the Heat. – 7:36 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final – Miami 106, Atlanta 98

🔥 Adebayo: 32pts & 8asts

🔥 Martin: 20pts (8/12 FGM), 9rebs & 4asts

🔥 Strus: 16pts (4 3s) & 3rebs

🔥 Dedmon: 13pts (6/7 FGM) & 6rebs

🔥 Herro: 11pts, 11rebs & 10asts pic.twitter.com/1in8YdUGgl – 7:33 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said that Trent Forrest has been doing some good things in the G League for the Skyhawks and that the Hawks wanted to add some more size into the backcourt. – 7:31 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan on using Trent Forrest:

“I wanted to see another big guard.” – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Guess who got his first triple double tonight? 🪄 pic.twitter.com/k9oBRB8nKj

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways from Heat's road win over Hawks behind another big night from Bam Adebayo and a strong second-half performance miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Hawks in Atlanta

-Caleb Martin made his presence felt at the right time

-Great defensive effort (8 steals, 5 blocks)

-Young and Murray combined for 9-of-32 from the field

The Heat are heading to the right direction. #HEATCulture – 7:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat snap road skid, with Adebayo, Herro fueling 106-98 victory in Atlanta. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo over the last 2 games

70 points

28-42 FG

14-14 FT

20 rebounds

Adebayo put the Heat on his back. #HEATCulture – 7:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Took the W on the road ☑️ pic.twitter.com/JVWj08XNlA

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

32 for Bam Adebayo, 11-11-10 for Tyler Herro, 4 for 16 for Trae Young and the Heat win 106-98 in Atlanta.

Caleb Martin had 20, Dewayne Dedmon was 6 for 7, Max Strus made four early 3’s, Kyle Lowry had 9 assists and Dru Smith had really strong minutes.

Road losing streak over. – 7:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat beat the Hawks 106-98 and have now won three in a row — tied for their longest win streak of the season. – 7:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

And Heat with best road win of year, in Atlanta, to get back within 1 game of .500. Herro with triple double. Big nights for Bam and Martin. – 7:18 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Heat win! Huge 106-98 road win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The Heat improving their record to 10-11. Bam Adebayo was all over the place again (32pts, 13-20FG, 8rebs). Heat basketball at its best. #HEATCulture – 7:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Hawks

Bam Adebayo another big night, Tyler Herro triple double, Caleb Martin shines

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo again lowers the boom for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 106, Hawks 98. – 7:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

FINAL: Heat 106, Hawks 98

Collins 23p/14r

Young 22p/5r/14a

Hunter 18p/3r/2a/2s – 7:16 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro’s first triple-double of his career. – 7:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro has a triple-double. – 7:15 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro counted his first ever NBA triple-double tonight. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. The best reward on his great all-around presence tonight. #HEATCulture – 7:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro triple double

1st of his career – 7:15 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: Haywood Highsmith left tonight's game vs the Hawks with a right ankle sprain and will not return.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

He did it! Tyler Herro counted his first ever NBA triple-double tonight. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assits. The best reward on his great all-around presence tonight. #HEATCulture – 7:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

That last three-pointer by Kyle Lowry was taken off the board because the officials ruled that Lowry stepped out of bounds. – 7:13 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Kyle Lowry hits a dagger three from the corner off an overhead pass from Caleb Martin. Hawks down 109-96 with 2:35 left in the game. – 7:11 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Dr. Lowry with potentially the dagger. Heat up 13 with 2:35 left. – 7:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No way I just witnessed that in clutch time lol

Martin behind the head to Lowry for 3 – 7:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oh my

Left handed lob

One handed dunk

Herro-Bam PnR continues – 7:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith to locker room. – 7:06 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

This is Caleb Martin’s team. End of story #HEATCulture – 7:03 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Opened up a 13-point lead with 6 minutes left.

Catch the finish on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/ElhBeyRAHI – 7:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The block on one end, the 3 on the other. Caleb is BALLING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yHQVWAprot

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I can’t express enough how great Caleb Martin has been this season

His transition game is off the charts

The defensive recoveries are elite

His handles and creation is hitting new heights

And don’t get me started on the front foot attack lol – 6:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin having another very strong game. He has 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, six rebounds and four assists.

Heat’s lead up to 13 with 7:36 to play. – 6:57 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

I audibly gasped at that Caleb Martin block on Onyeka Okongwu. – 6:56 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb shook the defender, Dedmon did the rest.

The Mechanic up to 13 points (6/7 FGM) 🔧 pic.twitter.com/rddr0LKcc8 – 6:55 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin is just so great in the open floor

Once he hits that euro, he’s comfortable

His creation has been fantastic as well – 6:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon helping the Heat survive the non-Bam minutes with 13 points and four rebounds. Heat leads by seven with 8:58 to play. – 6:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon has been great tonight – 6:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon consistently is doing what is needed in his role. – 6:50 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nice drive into the paint from Trent Forrest to collapse the defense. He then kicked it out to find Frank Kaminsky for a 3. Hawks down 87-84. – 6:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Rollers have dominated in this game

The next wrinkle I expect to see from Miami in the 4th is working in cutters to capitalize on this one

This will be a Strus/Martin quarter in theory if executed correctly – 6:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Big third quarter. Now, close it out. pic.twitter.com/jAMNZooicq

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro is on the way for his first-ever NBA triple double. 11 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists after 3 quarters in Atlanta. Tremendous all-around presence by Herro tonight. #HEATCulture – 6:47 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3Q: Heat 85, Hawks 81

Young 19p/4r/13a

Collins 19p/9r

Hunter 18p/2r/2s – 6:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 85, Hawks 81. Heat won the third quarter 34-21 behind 14 points in the period from Bam Adebayo and excellent defense. – 6:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Down 11 earlier, Heat go into fourth up 85-81 on Hawks. Adebayo with 28, Strus 16 for Heat. – 6:46 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young has tied his season high in assists w/ 13 after that find to Frank Kaminsky for a 3. Hawks down 83-79 w/ 1:09 remaining in 3Q. – 6:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo with 14 points in the third quarter. – 6:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The ball movement has been a game changer in this second half

When Bam Adebayo is the primary hub/option, that tends to happen – 6:42 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Heat have outscored the Hawks 26-12 in 3Q. Hawks have gone 4-11 from the floor and 0-4 from 3. – 6:37 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo is every guard’s gift. He knows very well how to make his guards happy. #HEATCulture – 6:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo up to 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Like Friday, each of his made baskets have come from inside the paint. – 6:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat are just spamming the same action over and over and over

And the Hawks can’t stop it – 6:33 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro still working his way into scoring like he did pre-injury, but he’s got six assists and six rebounds so far. Already with two lobs to Bam in this quarter. – 6:31 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his eighth free throw made today, Trae Young has reached 1,956, surpassing Eddie Johnson for 11th place in Hawks history. – 6:30 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

That's another one proof of Tyler Herro's development as all-around threat. He reads the game very well and added his passing ability to his arsenal. This is by far a most dangerous version of Herro-game. #HEATCulture

pic.twitter.com/z9bg28XfEl

pic.twitter.com/z9bg28XfEl – 6:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his seventh rebound today, John Collins has 2,583 in his career, and surpasses Marvin Williams for 24th place in Hawks history. – 6:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The normal Herro-Bam PnR is fine

But everybody is better when moving downhill

Turning it into a curl and Herro-Bam 2-on-1 elevates effectiveness

pic.twitter.com/9kYprVQqCt

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat outscoring the Hawks 14-4 so far in this quarter. Defense has contested shots and created transition opportunities in these first four minutes of the second half. – 6:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

12-2 run for Heat

The dribble penetration created a lot of this offensively

Cant keep betting on the 3 ball

Lowry knocks that one down – 6:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Coming out of the break, just took a 65-64 lead 💥

Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/nOTP7Neldp – 6:27 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Not a great start to the 3Q for the Hawks. Miami is on a 10-2 run and it takes a 65-64 lead after Kyle Lowry buried a 3.

8:25 remaining in the quarter. – 6:26 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has tied Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assist games in franchise history (138). – 6:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Just like that, the Heat is ahead 65-64. Heat has opened the second half on a 14-4 run. – 6:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

At 65-64, Heat have matched their largest lead. – 6:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry has done good things defensively in this one – 6:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

First play of 2nd half:

Lowry post splits

Martin lay-in the eventual result – 6:19 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The half-court story of this second half will be simple

If they get that added boost from Tyler Herro off the bounce, they will have a chance

If they don’t, they lose

Bam has been fantastic, but the attention will only grow

They need Tyler in this one – 6:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With 14 points in today’s first half, Bam Adebayo has 52 points over his last six quarters. Besides Max Strus (14) Heat aren’t getting much from anyone else on offense right now. – 6:05 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 61, Heat 50

Hunter 14p/2s

Young 13p/3r/9a

Collins 11p/7r/2a

DJM 8p/3r/2a – 6:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Normally, Miami’s variety of defenses throw Hawks for a loop but feels like they got Hawks out of some ruts:

* more attempts from 3 fewer from midrange

* some reliance on Collins for 1-on-1 offense

* passes to Okongwu (!) on backline of zone defense – 6:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Normally, Miami’s variety of defenses throw Hawks for a loop but feels like they gut Hawks out of some ruts:

* more attempts from 3 fewer from midrange

* some reliance on Collins for 1-on-1 offense

* passes to Okongwu (!) on backline of zone defense – 6:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Hawks 60, Heat 51. Bam Adebayo and Max Strus with 14 points each for the Heat. – 6:03 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

It’s getting pretty physical out there. Max Struss just tossed De’Andre Hunter out of bounds as the two competed for a rebound. Not to mention the earlier collision between Hunter and Tyler Herro. – 6:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks 60, Heat 51 at half. Adebayo, Strus with 14 each for Heat. – 6:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Neither team getting much at the rim, but Hawks shooting 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) on threes and Heat shooting just 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) on threes.

Hawks lead by seven. – 6:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m watching Bam Adebayo rotating on the bottom of the zone covering up for everybody, running down the floor to screen 7 times a possession, while still getting 14 points already

Wild – 5:57 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Strus, Adebayo, Dedmon: 14 for 21.

All other Heaters: 2 for 14.

Heat within 7, late in the first half. – 5:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo has so much on his plate tonight on both ends

And he’s still delivering as a scorer

Don’t let that be overlooked – 5:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo up to 14 points on nine shots. – 5:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo up to 12 points on eights. – 5:52 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Nate not challenging that Lowry foul so he can have that challenge in the fourth so he can not use it then, too. – 5:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

AJ Griffin makes good passes for a 19-year-old. – 5:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Forgot how much I enjoyed the Lowry grift. – 5:48 PM

Police escort NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. off airplane at Miami International Airport local10.com/news/local/202… – 5:48 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

AJ Griffin so hot right now the Hawks are rumored to be thinking about extending and then trading him. – 5:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon is a top 3 offensive option tonight – 5:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat had a decent run there with the bench unit to get stops, but obviously there’s a limit

Which they just hit

Down 9, the Heat need Bam back in, and they need Herro to step up

Self explanatory I know – 5:44 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

7-straight from the Hawks and the Heat call timeout. Hawks up 39-30 with 9:19 left in the half. – 5:42 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his third defensive rebound today, Dejounte Murray has 1,700 in his career. – 5:41 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Should that have been a travel on Lowry when he lost control on that drive a couple of trips ago? – 5:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Get Max Strus some help – 5:38 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 31, Heat 23

The Hawks held the Heat to 9-23 shooting from the floor.

Young 11p/4a

Hunter 10p/2s

Collins 5p/4r/2a – 5:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 23. Max Strus with 11 points, but Heat shooting just 39.1 percent as a team. – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks 31, Heat 23 at end of one. Strus 11 for Heat. Young 11 for Hawks. – 5:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lineup right now:

Dru Smith

Max Strus

Haywood Highsmith

Jamal Cain

Dewayne Dedmon – 5:32 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

This is a first for this lineup. We’ve got Trent Forrest, Young, Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Frank Kaminsky – 5:30 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat playing a lot more man defense early on. There could be a lot of reasons for that, but Jovic not starting and emphasizing getting back against Atlanta (top five in pace) are certainly a couple of them. – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Dru Smith, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon and Haywood Highsmith. – 5:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

De’Andre Hunter has reached 10 points and 2 steals in the same quarter for the first time in his career in a regular season game. – 5:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo doing a lot on both ends again tonight. – 5:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat playing much more man in this one

Just late on some rotations now – 5:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith next off Heat bench, a sign that Nikola Jovic’s foot issue could keep him out. – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dru Smith enters as first Heat sub, another sign there will be no Gabe Vincent tonight. – 5:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dru Smith entering as the Heat’s first reserve. – 5:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Great play out of the timeout

Herro-Bam sprinting into a quick PnR

Like I said, they pinch lane

Another Strus 3 – 5:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus with nine of the Heat’s first 11 points. He’s 3 of 3 on threes. – 5:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Hawks seem to be squeezing the floor by pinching the lane and closing out

Gotta get into movement sets

Post splits out of this timeout…. – 5:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max with our first 6 points on the board 👌 pic.twitter.com/PIV5Y9xMaB

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have done well helping at the rim in these first five minutes. – 5:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

After taking a season-low 26 threes last game, five of the Heat’s first six shots have come from three-point range tonight. – 5:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Max Strus is back

2 paint touches for Heat has equaled 2 spot-up triples for Strus

Gotta keep moving like that – 5:14 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Underway in Atlanta.

@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/o4pJsT4lCq

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Underway in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/gyBu32vjku

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hmm, Heat breaking out the 1-3-1? – 5:10 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The Heat are wearing their ransom note jerseys. – 5:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent is not shooting pregame, a sign that he again might be an inactive active player today. – 5:02 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 11/25, the club scored 31 points off turnovers – the first time since 12/23/19 the Hawks have netted 30+ points off turnovers. Over their past 3 games, the Hawks are averaging 27.3 points off turnovers.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:00 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Udonis Haslem playing for a Hawks summer league team in 2002. pic.twitter.com/YfIagSZrCQ – 4:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Looks like the players out for the Heat today are Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. – 4:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) will not play today. – 4:39 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Tonight's Hawks vs. Heat starters. pic.twitter.com/lNkNjCDTEB

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson is inactive today and will not play. It’s the fourth straight game he has missed with a sprained ankle. – 4:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Skyhawks lead Go-Go, 106-88, late in 3Q.

Tyrese Martin has 26 points and 7 rebounds. – 4:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat listing Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon as available. Duncan Robinson again out, with it uncertain if Vincent will play. – 4:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus back in the Heat starting lineup, along with Adebayo, Martin, Herro and Lowry. – 4:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus is back.

Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Martin, Strus and Adebayo today vs. Hawks. – 4:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat at Hawks today at 5 p.m. Here’s some pre-game reading: The story behind Udonis Haslem’s new wall by the Heat locker room miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Pregame vibes are 🆙 pic.twitter.com/tbtmjcy73V

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Hawks:

Clint Capela (dental pain): Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out – 4:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Capela is officially OUT tonight against the Heat. Second-straight game. pic.twitter.com/TzIMRfsF2l

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela (dental pain) is OUT. – 4:15 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

No sign of Clint Capela during his usual warm up time. He usually goes after Trae Young and John Collins and they just wrapped up. – 4:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus going through his typical pregame shooting cycle, so would assume he is back tonight. Dedmon, also questionable, did so likewise. Less certain about Vincent and Robinson. – 4:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo, “I think he should always be in the consideration for Most Improved Player, just how much his game changes year after year after year.” – 3:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler (knee) remaining behind, “He’s able to get some really good work in Miami. He is definitely getting better, and we’ll just see how the week goes.” – 3:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler is feeling better as he continues to work his way back from injury. The hope remains that Butler will be able to make his return during this four-game trip. – 3:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra leaves open possibility of Butler joining Heat on this trip. Says Butler is getting good work in in Miami. – 3:32 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela is a game-time decision, per Nate. – 3:25 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray to have another player to attack switching defenses like the one Miami showed them in playoffs. – 3:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Clint Capela (dental) remains a game-time decision for Hawks. – 3:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision against the Heat today. – 3:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela is a game-time decision. – 3:17 PM

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

On the next episode of MARTIN!…. @Caleb Martin & friends look to cage the Hawks today. Early one from the ATL on @Power965 btw. Coverage starts at 430p ET.

🚗: @Power965

📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @nba & HEAT apps

#HEATCulture #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/M2rJEzMrJr – 2:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Max Strus upgraded to probable, expect the Heat to move back to the lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Strus, Lowry and Herro. – 1:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro, Strus, and Martin all probable for this afternoon vs the Hawks

Slowly getting there – 1:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. Hawks.

But now Nikola Jovic (plantar fasciitis) has been added to the injury report. Jovic is questionable. – 1:34 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Max Strus, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable for tonight in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic now questionable with right plantar fascitiis. – 1:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable today at 5 PM in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic is now on the injury report as questionable with a foot issue. – 1:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kind of a wild stat: Trae Young has finished 258 possessions in pick-and-roll. That's more than all Mavericks (240), Nets (242) and Kings (253) ball-handlers combined. pic.twitter.com/FwpFJrlrc1

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The story behind Udonis Haslem's new wall by the Heat locker room: 'That wall is going to be here forever' miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Heading into tonight Miami has played in a league-leading 15 "clutch" games. What does that mean and what are the results of past teams who've led that category? @CoupNBA has those answers ⬇️

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Low body count has meant more Highsmith for Heat, with contribution embraced. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A reminder, because of Dolphins postgame coverage today's Heat radio coverage (5 p.m. in Atlanta) will be on Power 96.5 FM.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Should Heat not turn their back on youthful energy even when whole? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

