Heat 106, Hawks 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (10-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Miami Heat 106, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s road win over the Hawks behind another big night from Bam Adebayo and the zone defense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How Adebayo continues to get to his spots, what Tyler Herro’s triple-double represents regarding his growth and more – 9:30 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro: Sharpening the Important Tools
Bam Adebayo has 70 points the last 2 games
Tyler Herro has 20 assists the last 2 games
On how these 2 things can shift the entire Heat offense, and possibly Miami’s season: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba… – 9:26 PM
Have an in-depth Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro piece ready to go for tomorrow
Anybody on here right now if I posted tonight??? – 9:13 PM
Tyler Herro tonight:
11 PTS
11 REB
10 AST
First career triple double. pic.twitter.com/sTTQvoCosg – 8:42 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 106-98 victory in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Herro, reserves help close it out.
2. Adebayo remains in attack mode.
3. Strus sets early tone in return.
4. The Butler wait continues.
5. Hawks went to school on Heat. – 8:38 PM
SOUND ON
The Heat spammed a certain action to begin the 3rd quarter tonight
Not just any normal Herro-Bam PnR
It’s a certain pin-down into a curl to maximize this two-man game
Film dive on this action: pic.twitter.com/dmbqEX1vLV – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat allowed just 0.81 points per possession on 57 zone defensive possessions tonight vs. Hawks, per Synergy Sports.
Heat allowed 1.12 points per possession on 26 man-to-man defensive possessions. – 8:30 PM
Triple Double Tyler pic.twitter.com/R0io81Y7pw – 8:15 PM
Down early, a strong 2nd half led us to a road win over Atlanta. Look back at tonight’s game Through The Lens 📸
@Miami Heat // @Chain
Quiet night from Tyler ended up being his first-career triple double 👏 pic.twitter.com/FMfORHG9MG – 8:03 PM
Caleb ignited us in that 2nd half 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/SYIYFIsznN – 8:00 PM
Another performance of 30+ points. Bam is playing on another level. pic.twitter.com/529onqeyUE – 7:55 PM
Max returned & got us going with 14 first-half points 👌 pic.twitter.com/SywodwH0tH – 7:53 PM
Bam once again held the team together by his fingertips, and it once again ended in a W – a much needed one on the road.
See @CoupNBA‘s Takeaways from a night in Atlanta that turned into a positive start to the road trip ⬇️ – 7:50 PM
Trae said that the Miami defense did a good job playing zone, making them eat up clock with pressure and forcing them to take threes.
Said Hawks haven’t shot well from three this season. – 7:41 PM
We need some more Caleb memes. Anyone got any, #HEATTwitter? Drop ’em ⤵️ – 7:39 PM
Trae Young’s last six games vs. Heat, including playoffs: 26 for 85 (30.6%)
More turnovers (34) than field goals (26) in that span.
3-pointers in that span: 8 for 46 (17.4%).
He’s shot over .500 in 2 of his 19 career games vs. the Heat. – 7:36 PM
#HEATWin final – Miami 106, Atlanta 98
🔥 Adebayo: 32pts & 8asts
🔥 Martin: 20pts (8/12 FGM), 9rebs & 4asts
🔥 Strus: 16pts (4 3s) & 3rebs
🔥 Dedmon: 13pts (6/7 FGM) & 6rebs
🔥 Herro: 11pts, 11rebs & 10asts pic.twitter.com/1in8YdUGgl – 7:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Trent Forrest has been doing some good things in the G League for the Skyhawks and that the Hawks wanted to add some more size into the backcourt. – 7:31 PM
Nate McMillan on using Trent Forrest:
“I wanted to see another big guard.” – 7:30 PM
Guess who got his first triple double tonight? 🪄 pic.twitter.com/k9oBRB8nKj – 7:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways from Heat’s road win over Hawks behind another big night from Bam Adebayo and a strong second-half performance miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:24 PM
Takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Hawks in Atlanta
-Caleb Martin made his presence felt at the right time
-Great defensive effort (8 steals, 5 blocks)
-Young and Murray combined for 9-of-32 from the field
The Heat are heading to the right direction. #HEATCulture – 7:23 PM
Heat snap road skid, with Adebayo, Herro fueling 106-98 victory in Atlanta. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:21 PM
Bam Adebayo over the last 2 games
70 points
28-42 FG
14-14 FT
20 rebounds
Adebayo put the Heat on his back. #HEATCulture – 7:19 PM
Took the W on the road ☑️ pic.twitter.com/JVWj08XNlA – 7:18 PM
32 for Bam Adebayo, 11-11-10 for Tyler Herro, 4 for 16 for Trae Young and the Heat win 106-98 in Atlanta.
Caleb Martin had 20, Dewayne Dedmon was 6 for 7, Max Strus made four early 3’s, Kyle Lowry had 9 assists and Dru Smith had really strong minutes.
Road losing streak over. – 7:18 PM
Heat beat the Hawks 106-98 and have now won three in a row — tied for their longest win streak of the season. – 7:18 PM
And Heat with best road win of year, in Atlanta, to get back within 1 game of .500. Herro with triple double. Big nights for Bam and Martin. – 7:18 PM
Heat win! Huge 106-98 road win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The Heat improving their record to 10-11. Bam Adebayo was all over the place again (32pts, 13-20FG, 8rebs). Heat basketball at its best. #HEATCulture – 7:17 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Hawks
Bam Adebayo another big night, Tyler Herro triple double, Caleb Martin shines
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 7:17 PM
Bam Adebayo again lowers the boom for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 106, Hawks 98. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Heat 106, Hawks 98
Collins 23p/14r
Young 22p/5r/14a
Hunter 18p/3r/2a/2s – 7:16 PM
Tyler Herro’s first triple-double of his career. – 7:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro has a triple-double. – 7:15 PM
Tyler Herro counted his first ever NBA triple-double tonight. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. The best reward on his great all-around presence tonight. #HEATCulture – 7:15 PM
Tyler Herro triple double
1st of his career – 7:15 PM
#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: Haywood Highsmith left tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a right ankle sprain and will not return. – 7:15 PM
He did it! Tyler Herro counted his first ever NBA triple-double tonight. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assits. The best reward on his great all-around presence tonight. #HEATCulture – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That last three-pointer by Kyle Lowry was taken off the board because the officials ruled that Lowry stepped out of bounds. – 7:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kyle Lowry hits a dagger three from the corner off an overhead pass from Caleb Martin. Hawks down 109-96 with 2:35 left in the game. – 7:11 PM
Dr. Lowry with potentially the dagger. Heat up 13 with 2:35 left. – 7:10 PM
No way I just witnessed that in clutch time lol
Martin behind the head to Lowry for 3 – 7:10 PM
Oh my
Left handed lob
One handed dunk
Herro-Bam PnR continues – 7:08 PM
Haywood Highsmith to locker room. – 7:06 PM
This is Caleb Martin’s team. End of story #HEATCulture – 7:03 PM
Opened up a 13-point lead with 6 minutes left.
Catch the finish on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/ElhBeyRAHI – 7:02 PM
The block on one end, the 3 on the other. Caleb is BALLING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yHQVWAprot – 7:00 PM
I can’t express enough how great Caleb Martin has been this season
His transition game is off the charts
The defensive recoveries are elite
His handles and creation is hitting new heights
And don’t get me started on the front foot attack lol – 6:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin having another very strong game. He has 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, six rebounds and four assists.
Heat’s lead up to 13 with 7:36 to play. – 6:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I audibly gasped at that Caleb Martin block on Onyeka Okongwu. – 6:56 PM
Caleb shook the defender, Dedmon did the rest.
The Mechanic up to 13 points (6/7 FGM) 🔧 pic.twitter.com/rddr0LKcc8 – 6:55 PM
Caleb Martin is just so great in the open floor
Once he hits that euro, he’s comfortable
His creation has been fantastic as well – 6:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon helping the Heat survive the non-Bam minutes with 13 points and four rebounds. Heat leads by seven with 8:58 to play. – 6:53 PM
Dewayne Dedmon has been great tonight – 6:52 PM
Dewayne Dedmon consistently is doing what is needed in his role. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice drive into the paint from Trent Forrest to collapse the defense. He then kicked it out to find Frank Kaminsky for a 3. Hawks down 87-84. – 6:50 PM
Rollers have dominated in this game
The next wrinkle I expect to see from Miami in the 4th is working in cutters to capitalize on this one
This will be a Strus/Martin quarter in theory if executed correctly – 6:48 PM
Big third quarter. Now, close it out. pic.twitter.com/jAMNZooicq – 6:48 PM
Tyler Herro is on the way for his first-ever NBA triple double. 11 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists after 3 quarters in Atlanta. Tremendous all-around presence by Herro tonight. #HEATCulture – 6:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3Q: Heat 85, Hawks 81
Young 19p/4r/13a
Collins 19p/9r
Hunter 18p/2r/2s – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 85, Hawks 81. Heat won the third quarter 34-21 behind 14 points in the period from Bam Adebayo and excellent defense. – 6:46 PM
Down 11 earlier, Heat go into fourth up 85-81 on Hawks. Adebayo with 28, Strus 16 for Heat. – 6:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has tied his season high in assists w/ 13 after that find to Frank Kaminsky for a 3. Hawks down 83-79 w/ 1:09 remaining in 3Q. – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with 14 points in the third quarter. – 6:43 PM
The ball movement has been a game changer in this second half
When Bam Adebayo is the primary hub/option, that tends to happen – 6:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Heat have outscored the Hawks 26-12 in 3Q. Hawks have gone 4-11 from the floor and 0-4 from 3. – 6:37 PM
Bam Adebayo is every guard’s gift. He knows very well how to make his guards happy. #HEATCulture – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Like Friday, each of his made baskets have come from inside the paint. – 6:36 PM
The Heat are just spamming the same action over and over and over
And the Hawks can’t stop it – 6:33 PM
Tyler Herro still working his way into scoring like he did pre-injury, but he’s got six assists and six rebounds so far. Already with two lobs to Bam in this quarter. – 6:31 PM
With his eighth free throw made today, Trae Young has reached 1,956, surpassing Eddie Johnson for 11th place in Hawks history. – 6:30 PM
That’s another one proof of Tyler Herro’s development as all-around threat. He reads the game very well and added his passing ability to his arsenal. This is by far a most dangerous version of Herro-game. #HEATCulture
pic.twitter.com/z9bg28XfEl – 6:30 PM
With his seventh rebound today, John Collins has 2,583 in his career, and surpasses Marvin Williams for 24th place in Hawks history. – 6:29 PM
The normal Herro-Bam PnR is fine
But everybody is better when moving downhill
Turning it into a curl and Herro-Bam 2-on-1 elevates effectiveness
pic.twitter.com/9kYprVQqCt – 6:29 PM
Heat outscoring the Hawks 14-4 so far in this quarter. Defense has contested shots and created transition opportunities in these first four minutes of the second half. – 6:29 PM
12-2 run for Heat
The dribble penetration created a lot of this offensively
Cant keep betting on the 3 ball
Lowry knocks that one down – 6:27 PM
Coming out of the break, just took a 65-64 lead 💥
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/nOTP7Neldp – 6:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not a great start to the 3Q for the Hawks. Miami is on a 10-2 run and it takes a 65-64 lead after Kyle Lowry buried a 3.
8:25 remaining in the quarter. – 6:26 PM
Trae Young has tied Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assist games in franchise history (138). – 6:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Just like that, the Heat is ahead 65-64. Heat has opened the second half on a 14-4 run. – 6:26 PM
At 65-64, Heat have matched their largest lead. – 6:25 PM
Lowry has done good things defensively in this one – 6:22 PM
First play of 2nd half:
Lowry post splits
Martin lay-in the eventual result – 6:19 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game for first time on Nov. 27
The half-court story of this second half will be simple
If they get that added boost from Tyler Herro off the bounce, they will have a chance
If they don’t, they lose
Bam has been fantastic, but the attention will only grow
They need Tyler in this one – 6:05 PM
With 14 points in today’s first half, Bam Adebayo has 52 points over his last six quarters. Besides Max Strus (14) Heat aren’t getting much from anyone else on offense right now. – 6:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 61, Heat 50
Hunter 14p/2s
Young 13p/3r/9a
Collins 11p/7r/2a
DJM 8p/3r/2a – 6:04 PM
Normally, Miami’s variety of defenses throw Hawks for a loop but feels like they got Hawks out of some ruts:
* more attempts from 3 fewer from midrange
* some reliance on Collins for 1-on-1 offense
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hawks 60, Heat 51. Bam Adebayo and Max Strus with 14 points each for the Heat. – 6:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
It’s getting pretty physical out there. Max Struss just tossed De’Andre Hunter out of bounds as the two competed for a rebound. Not to mention the earlier collision between Hunter and Tyler Herro. – 6:02 PM
Hawks 60, Heat 51 at half. Adebayo, Strus with 14 each for Heat. – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Neither team getting much at the rim, but Hawks shooting 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) on threes and Heat shooting just 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) on threes.
Hawks lead by seven. – 6:02 PM
I’m watching Bam Adebayo rotating on the bottom of the zone covering up for everybody, running down the floor to screen 7 times a possession, while still getting 14 points already
Wild – 5:57 PM
Strus, Adebayo, Dedmon: 14 for 21.
All other Heaters: 2 for 14.
Heat within 7, late in the first half. – 5:53 PM
Bam Adebayo has so much on his plate tonight on both ends
And he’s still delivering as a scorer
Don’t let that be overlooked – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 14 points on nine shots. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 12 points on eights. – 5:52 PM
Nate not challenging that Lowry foul so he can have that challenge in the fourth so he can not use it then, too. – 5:49 PM
AJ Griffin makes good passes for a 19-year-old. – 5:49 PM
Forgot how much I enjoyed the Lowry grift. – 5:48 PM
Police escort NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. off airplane at Miami International Airport
AJ Griffin so hot right now the Hawks are rumored to be thinking about extending and then trading him. – 5:48 PM
Dewayne Dedmon is a top 3 offensive option tonight – 5:47 PM
The Heat had a decent run there with the bench unit to get stops, but obviously there’s a limit
Which they just hit
Down 9, the Heat need Bam back in, and they need Herro to step up
Self explanatory I know – 5:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
7-straight from the Hawks and the Heat call timeout. Hawks up 39-30 with 9:19 left in the half. – 5:42 PM
With his third defensive rebound today, Dejounte Murray has 1,700 in his career. – 5:41 PM
Should that have been a travel on Lowry when he lost control on that drive a couple of trips ago? – 5:40 PM
Get Max Strus some help – 5:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 31, Heat 23
The Hawks held the Heat to 9-23 shooting from the floor.
Young 11p/4a
Hunter 10p/2s
Collins 5p/4r/2a – 5:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 23. Max Strus with 11 points, but Heat shooting just 39.1 percent as a team. – 5:34 PM
Hawks 31, Heat 23 at end of one. Strus 11 for Heat. Young 11 for Hawks. – 5:34 PM
Lineup right now:
Dru Smith
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Jamal Cain
Dewayne Dedmon – 5:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
This is a first for this lineup. We’ve got Trent Forrest, Young, Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Frank Kaminsky – 5:30 PM
Heat playing a lot more man defense early on. There could be a lot of reasons for that, but Jovic not starting and emphasizing getting back against Atlanta (top five in pace) are certainly a couple of them. – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Dru Smith, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon and Haywood Highsmith. – 5:30 PM
De’Andre Hunter has reached 10 points and 2 steals in the same quarter for the first time in his career in a regular season game. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo doing a lot on both ends again tonight. – 5:27 PM
Heat playing much more man in this one
Just late on some rotations now – 5:25 PM
Haywood Highsmith next off Heat bench, a sign that Nikola Jovic’s foot issue could keep him out. – 5:23 PM
Dru Smith enters as first Heat sub, another sign there will be no Gabe Vincent tonight. – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dru Smith entering as the Heat’s first reserve. – 5:21 PM
Great play out of the timeout
Herro-Bam sprinting into a quick PnR
Like I said, they pinch lane
Another Strus 3 – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus with nine of the Heat’s first 11 points. He’s 3 of 3 on threes. – 5:20 PM
Hawks seem to be squeezing the floor by pinching the lane and closing out
Gotta get into movement sets
Post splits out of this timeout…. – 5:19 PM
Max with our first 6 points on the board 👌 pic.twitter.com/PIV5Y9xMaB – 5:18 PM
Hawks have done well helping at the rim in these first five minutes. – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After taking a season-low 26 threes last game, five of the Heat’s first six shots have come from three-point range tonight. – 5:14 PM
Well Max Strus is back
2 paint touches for Heat has equaled 2 spot-up triples for Strus
Gotta keep moving like that – 5:14 PM
Underway in Atlanta.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/o4pJsT4lCq – 5:12 PM
Underway in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/gyBu32vjku – 5:11 PM
Hmm, Heat breaking out the 1-3-1? – 5:10 PM
The Heat are wearing their ransom note jerseys. – 5:10 PM
Gabe Vincent is not shooting pregame, a sign that he again might be an inactive active player today. – 5:02 PM
In Atlanta's most recent outing on 11/25, the club scored 31 points off turnovers – the first time since 12/23/19 the Hawks have netted 30+ points off turnovers. Over their past 3 games, the Hawks are averaging 27.3 points off turnovers.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:00 PM
Udonis Haslem playing for a Hawks summer league team in 2002. pic.twitter.com/YfIagSZrCQ – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the players out for the Heat today are Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) will not play today. – 4:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Heat starters. pic.twitter.com/lNkNjCDTEB – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is inactive today and will not play. It’s the fourth straight game he has missed with a sprained ankle. – 4:35 PM
Skyhawks lead Go-Go, 106-88, late in 3Q.
Tyrese Martin has 26 points and 7 rebounds. – 4:34 PM
Heat listing Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon as available. Duncan Robinson again out, with it uncertain if Vincent will play. – 4:34 PM
Max Strus back in the Heat starting lineup, along with Adebayo, Martin, Herro and Lowry. – 4:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus is back.
Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Martin, Strus and Adebayo today vs. Hawks. – 4:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat at Hawks today at 5 p.m. Here’s some pre-game reading: The story behind Udonis Haslem’s new wall by the Heat locker room miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:26 PM
Pregame vibes are 🆙 pic.twitter.com/tbtmjcy73V – 4:17 PM
Per Hawks:
Clint Capela (dental pain): Out
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out – 4:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Capela is officially OUT tonight against the Heat. Second-straight game. pic.twitter.com/TzIMRfsF2l – 4:17 PM
Clint Capela (dental pain) is OUT. – 4:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
No sign of Clint Capela during his usual warm up time. He usually goes after Trae Young and John Collins and they just wrapped up. – 4:03 PM
Max Strus going through his typical pregame shooting cycle, so would assume he is back tonight. Dedmon, also questionable, did so likewise. Less certain about Vincent and Robinson. – 4:02 PM
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo, “I think he should always be in the consideration for Most Improved Player, just how much his game changes year after year after year.” – 3:46 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler (knee) remaining behind, “He’s able to get some really good work in Miami. He is definitely getting better, and we’ll just see how the week goes.” – 3:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler is feeling better as he continues to work his way back from injury. The hope remains that Butler will be able to make his return during this four-game trip. – 3:33 PM
Spoelstra leaves open possibility of Butler joining Heat on this trip. Says Butler is getting good work in in Miami. – 3:32 PM
Clint Capela is a game-time decision, per Nate. – 3:25 PM
Nate McMillan said that Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray to have another player to attack switching defenses like the one Miami showed them in playoffs. – 3:25 PM
Clint Capela (dental) remains a game-time decision for Hawks. – 3:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision against the Heat today. – 3:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela is a game-time decision. – 3:17 PM
With Max Strus upgraded to probable, expect the Heat to move back to the lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Strus, Lowry and Herro. – 1:38 PM
Herro, Strus, and Martin all probable for this afternoon vs the Hawks
Slowly getting there – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. Hawks.
But now Nikola Jovic (plantar fasciitis) has been added to the injury report. Jovic is questionable. – 1:34 PM
Max Strus, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable for tonight in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic now questionable with right plantar fascitiis. – 1:34 PM
Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable today at 5 PM in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic is now on the injury report as questionable with a foot issue. – 1:34 PM
Kind of a wild stat: Trae Young has finished 258 possessions in pick-and-roll. That’s more than all Mavericks (240), Nets (242) and Kings (253) ball-handlers combined. pic.twitter.com/FwpFJrlrc1 – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The story behind Udonis Haslem’s new wall by the Heat locker room: ‘That wall is going to be here forever’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:52 PM
Heading into tonight Miami has played in a league-leading 15 “clutch” games. What does that mean and what are the results of past teams who’ve led that category? @CoupNBA has those answers ⬇️ – 12:26 PM
Low body count has meant more Highsmith for Heat, with contribution embraced. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:20 PM
A reminder, because of Dolphins postgame coverage today’s Heat radio coverage (5 p.m. in Atlanta) will be on Power 96.5 FM. – 11:37 AM
ASK IRA: Should Heat not turn their back on youthful energy even when whole? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:14 AM
About that action. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/8OV11iRLFn – 11:05 AM
