2022 DIAA Football Championships Class 1A, 3A Finals Set
(Dover, DE) November 28, 2022 – The 2022 DIAA Football Championships are nearing conclusion as tickets have been punched to the Class 1A and Class 3A finals. This weekend will feature the Class 2A semifinals, with a semifinal set for both Friday and Saturday evening. Unified Flag Football quarterfinals are scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Delco River Rink Opens Thursday at Harrah’s Philadelphia
The Delco River Rink, Delaware County’s pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, opens Thursday, Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Chester. The Flight on Ice rink will be open to the public through Feb. 26, 2023. Presented by Visit Delco and Harrah’s...
21 years later, Dover returns to football title game
Dover – The players on the Dover Senators football team were not even born the last time the Senators played in the state championship game in 2001. Most of their parents are too young to remember the last time Dover won a state title in 1988, but they are all aware now that the Senators are headed to Delaware Stadium ... Read More
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
witn22.org
Rod Milstead relieved of duties
Dover, Del. (Nov. 28, 2022) – Delaware State University Director of Athletics Alecia Shield-Gadson has announced that Rod Milstead has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Hornets’ football program effective immediately. Milstead compiled a 17-33 overall record and a 7-18 mark in the Mid-Eastern...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
Homestead exemption deadline for Philly homeowners is Dec. 1
The homestead exemption is a program that saves homeowners big bucks on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119.
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom Worth a 10-Minute Detour for Travelers on I-95
The staff at Charlie’s Hamburgers celebrates the Delco landmark's 80th anniversary in 2015. Image via Rick Kauffman, Digital First Media. Despite being slightly out of the way, Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom made it onto the list of the best eateries located near I-95 exits in Philadelphia, write Max Marin and Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.
