College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball has a new No. 1. The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top. Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round...
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark, Iowa WBB star, breaks Division I record in loss to UConn
Caitlin Clark joined elite company after Sunday’s 86-79 loss to UConn. According to ESPN Women’s Hoops, Clark recorded her 35th career game where she has accounted for at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player.
Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis
The Tigers pickup another win in thrilling fashion to move to 7-0 on the season.
New London outlasts Wausau East boys basketball in high-scoring affair
WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team had a hot-shooting night but dropped a close game to New London 79-75 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday at East High School. East led 41-38 at halftime but couldn’t hold on as New London (2-1) surged ahead with a 41-point...
Alabama Basketball Surges to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
After a big Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational, the Crimson Tide is now tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the highest-ranked team in the SEC.
Marquette uses suffocating defense to oust No. 6 Baylor
Olivier-Maxence Prosper poured in 24 points and Marquette’s defense did the rest as the Golden Eagles flew to a 96-70
Xavier ready to throw balanced attack at Southeastern Louisiana
The Xavier Musketeers will return home on Wednesday night to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Cincinnati. Xavier (4-3)
Clemson vs. North Carolina football picks, predictions, odds: Who wins ACC Championship?
The Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels face off in the ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday in Charlotte. Which team will win the ACC title? Check out these...
SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023
The SEC officially announced Monday that the conference will be part of an SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball starting next season. “We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the official release. “I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”
Newsstand: Notre Dame women’s basketball remains undefeated with two wins in The Bahamas
Notre Dame women’s basketball is on a roll to start the 2022-23 season. The No. 7 Fighting Irish (6-0) won both of their matchups in The Bahamas in the Goombay Splash this past weekend. Head coach Niele Ivey’s team took care of American, 90-65, on Thanksgiving. The Irish trailed...
Where Dan Lanning’s defense ranks nationally after frustrating Oregon season
Coming into the 2022 season, the Oregon Ducks were expected to be a defensive juggernaut, with players like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus, and Christian Gonzalez all thriving under the tutelage of Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi. That wasn’t quite the case, was it? While there were some high moments throughout the season, for the most part, the Ducks’ defense was extremely frustrating, often underperforming and giving up multitudes of yards through the air while struggling to stop anyone on third down. In the end, Oregon can get a lot better going forward, but the end-of-season numbers don’t paint the picture...
