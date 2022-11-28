ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released

College basketball has a new No. 1. The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top. Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round...
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, Iowa WBB star, breaks Division I record in loss to UConn

Caitlin Clark joined elite company after Sunday’s 86-79 loss to UConn. According to ESPN Women’s Hoops, Clark recorded her 35th career game where she has accounted for at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player.
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023

The SEC officially announced Monday that the conference will be part of an SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball starting next season. “We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the official release. “I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Dan Lanning’s defense ranks nationally after frustrating Oregon season

Coming into the 2022 season, the Oregon Ducks were expected to be a defensive juggernaut, with players like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus, and Christian Gonzalez all thriving under the tutelage of Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi. That wasn’t quite the case, was it? While there were some high moments throughout the season, for the most part, the Ducks’ defense was extremely frustrating, often underperforming and giving up multitudes of yards through the air while struggling to stop anyone on third down. In the end, Oregon can get a lot better going forward, but the end-of-season numbers don’t paint the picture...
EUGENE, OR

