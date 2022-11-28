The SEC officially announced Monday that the conference will be part of an SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball starting next season. “We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the official release. “I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO