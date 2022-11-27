Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. All six of Porzingis’ 3-pointers came in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. The Wizards led 77-58 at halftime, and Porzingis was well on his way to surpassing his previous career high of 40 points.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Listed As Questionable For Wednesday Against The Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson has missed the passed four games with an ankle injury. He is a game-time decision. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line:...
Gee, Grizz! Knicks Can't Avoid Memphis Sweep
A fourth quarter rally fell just short for the New York Knicks, who dropped their third straight game at Madison Square Garden.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good. “A win’s a...
Cavaliers doomed by woeful shooting in Toronto: By the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Against Detroit on Sunday, the Cavaliers got good open looks on offense early and their shots simply did not fall. Monday’s fiasco in Toronto had more to do with the Raptors’ defense than anything else. With Toronto suffocating Donovan Mitchell in the second and third...
Wizards And Celtics Injury Reports
The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
Comments / 0