The Associated Press

Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. All six of Porzingis’ 3-pointers came in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. The Wizards led 77-58 at halftime, and Porzingis was well on his way to surpassing his previous career high of 40 points.
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
New York Post

Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher

DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good. “A win’s a...
