WTOK-TV
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing Tuesday in Meridian centered on the case of the City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack, who was fired from her job at the Police Department earlier this year. The hearing lasted well over 7 hours. News 11 does not know what decision was reached,...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Billy Max Guin
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Billy Max Guin will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, with Brother Caleb Hughes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Guin, age 77, of...
WTOK-TV
York Christmas Parade set for Saturday
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York invites you to its Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon. The theme is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”. People and organizations wanting to participate still have time to enter. Registration forms are available at York City Hall, 607 Second Avenue, or Beauty Essentials, 210 N. Broad Street, or access an electronic registration form here.
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
WTOK-TV
Mr. James Hulon Dennis
Mr. James Hulon Dennis, age 85, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital. Mr. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired after a long career in sales. He is survived by his son, Steve Dennis (Dee); his grandchildren,...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Mary Frances Mathis
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Frances Mathis will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Take a look at the Meridian Christmas Parade route
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The theme is “Twelve Days of Christmas”. The parade will start on 8th Street and 25th Avenue, travel to 23rd Avenue, turn...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Mr. Richard A. Hollingsworth
Funeral services for Mr. Richard A. Hollingsworth will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Carmel Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Keith Thrash officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Marine Corps Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Sonny Crowe
Mr. Sonny Crowe, age 89, of Meridian passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his grandsons, Michael Gray (Savannah) and Jacob Gray (Hannah); great- grandsons, Sawyer and Boone Gray; daughter, Samantha Crowe Wright; niece, Katie Coleman; nephew, Chris Crowe; sister, Shelia Kelch; numerous extended family and friends.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Barry P. Murphy, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Barry P. Murphy, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Nathan VanHorn officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Edwin L. Lummus
Graveside services for Mr. Edwin L. Lummus will begin at 2pm Wednesday November 23, 2022, at Graham Cemetery on Valley Road with Brother Randall Creel officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Lummus, 87, of Meridian, passed...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
What to do if you suffer from storm damage
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There are many things you can do to report the damage after or even during a storm. The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is open to take calls from anyone in the county, offering ways to report the damage to them. LEMA says that they have a team...
WTOK-TV
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express pulled into union station this morning, offering a way to ring in the holiday season. The train station plans on seeing around seven thousand visitors, and it is free for everyone who stops by, but they will be taking donations for our local Salvation Army.
WTOK-TV
Architect shared update on $34 million bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting. New security features for schools were highlighted, as well as a joint baseball and softball complex. The construction phase will begin between March and April of 2023. The architect working...
wcbi.com
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 4:20 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
WTOK-TV
Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA. Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.
WTOK-TV
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. One of those deaths happened Sunday about 8:50 a.m. in Clarke County. The MHP reported a passenger,...
