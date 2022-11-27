ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

North Carolina Central wins 79-66 over UNC Asheville

DURHAM, N.C. — Kris Monroe scored 23 points as North Carolina Central beat UNC Asheville 79-66 on Tuesday night. Monroe shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Wright scored 16 points and added three steals. Eric Boone shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The last Millbrook-New Bern meeting was one to remember

New Bern, N.C. — The last time Millbrook and New Bern met in football was in the third round of the 4AA playoffs in 2007. It was a cold night, the day after Thanksgiving. I was in college, brand new to covering high school sports, and we had not even launched HighSchoolOT yet (that happened in 2008).
NEW BERN, NC
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
RALEIGH, NC
Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC

Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
RALEIGH, NC
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
Moore County mom charged after daughter shot

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
MOORE COUNTY, NC
