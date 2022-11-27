Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
North Carolina Central wins 79-66 over UNC Asheville
DURHAM, N.C. — Kris Monroe scored 23 points as North Carolina Central beat UNC Asheville 79-66 on Tuesday night. Monroe shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Wright scored 16 points and added three steals. Eric Boone shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.
Collective promises $25K for NC State scholarship football players for charitable work
A collective funded by NC State supporters will guarantee at least $25,000 in name, image and likeness payments for each Wolfpack scholarship football player in 2023, another sign of how quickly recruiting and roster management has changed in college football in the NIL era. In order to receive the payments...
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
The last Millbrook-New Bern meeting was one to remember
New Bern, N.C. — The last time Millbrook and New Bern met in football was in the third round of the 4AA playoffs in 2007. It was a cold night, the day after Thanksgiving. I was in college, brand new to covering high school sports, and we had not even launched HighSchoolOT yet (that happened in 2008).
'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Man shot at North Hills in Raleigh has non-life-threatening injuries, knew shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man injured in a Sunday night shooting at North Hills knew the person who shot him, police say. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening statements began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
Luxury homes – $2.5M or more – keep selling in Triangle, Triad despite souring economy
RALEIGH – Inflation is sky high, mortgage interest rates have soared this year, and there are signs that the national and state economies are souring. But that’s not discouraging the sale of mansions and estates priced above $2.5 million across the Triangle and Triad regions. Since July 1,...
Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC
Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
New exhibit at Historic Oak View County Park highlights the history and contributions of Black builders and architects
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new exhibit in Raleigh opens up a part of our state’s history that may not be well-known. Preservation North Carolina presents "We Built This," the story of Black Architects and Builders from colonial times to the present. It begins on land where enslaved people...
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Chapel Hill police searching for man missing since October
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a missing man. Carzzett Lenard Lennon, 46, of Chapel Hill, was last seen in late October, in the area of Pritchard Avenue Extension. Lennon is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He was...
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Moore County mom charged after daughter shot
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on New Bern Avenue at Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday evening. Raleigh police told WRAL News the man was left with serious injuries after being struck, but did not reveal the details of his condition. The driver did stay on...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0