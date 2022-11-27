ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS New York

Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks

NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
MEMPHIS, TN
theknickswall

Knicks Blow Out Pistons on the Road

The New York Knicks (10-11) handily defeated the Detroit Pistons (5-18) on the road to take a 3-0 regular season series lead over Motor City. The Knicks last played the Pistons on November 11 and were able to pull out a much-needed victory. They also played them in October, making tonight their third matchup this season. That first game also resulted in a win for the Knicks.
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGNO

Zion helps shorthanded Pelicans past OKC

NEW ORLEANS — — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Detroit

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday."He's really being aggressive," Mitchell said about Mobley. "He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters."Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter."It wasn't a terrible game, but we missed a lot of shots we usually make," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We did a good job of creating those shots, but they just didn't go in. Credit the guys for...
DETROIT, MI

