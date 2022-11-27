DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night. Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu'Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO