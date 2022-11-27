ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed

Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS New York

Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks

NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of resting Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Reggie Bullock is getting the night off due to rest purposes. He's expected to be back in there Tuesday night versus Oklahoma City. On Sunday, however, it'll be Hardaway who gets the start on the wing.
DALLAS, TX

