Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed
Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks
NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Tim Hardaway Jr. starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of resting Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Reggie Bullock is getting the night off due to rest purposes. He's expected to be back in there Tuesday night versus Oklahoma City. On Sunday, however, it'll be Hardaway who gets the start on the wing.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
