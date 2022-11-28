ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WVNews

Ravens-Jaguars game delayed about 20 minutes by weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore-Jacksonville game was delayed about 20 minutes because of inclement weather. Heavy rain started falling about a half hour before the scheduled start in Jacksonville, and nearby lightning prompted officials to clear the stands and the playing field. Both teams retreated to locker rooms.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

