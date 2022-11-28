ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
Over the past few weeks, Auburn made a run at Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to fill their head coaching vacancy. He was reportedly the team's first choice and the leading candidate to land the job. However, earlier last week, something seemed to change. The reports started hinting at...
Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2016, going 39-25. He also went 34-15 as the head coach at Liberty, where he spent the past four seasons. One of those wins at Ole Miss came against Smart back in 2016, when the Rebels blasted Georgia 45-14 in Oxford, Miss.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the comments and questions scroll past. She laughs and interacts with fans, whether the topic is her basketball career or what shoes and clothes she should wear on an upcoming trip. If there’s a face of the bold new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) at the high school level, it might...
