Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Bowl projections: Where Alabama football is expected to play after Iron Bowl win
Now, Alabama football gets to play the waiting game. A team that has been in the SEC Championship Game more often than it hasn't during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa has to watch this year. Georgia and LSU face each other Saturday after the Tigers won the SEC West a few weeks back.
Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring
With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open. One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson. While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college ...
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban had a cut on his face during Iron Bowl game
CBS cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of the Iron Bowl.
Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Ole Miss
Over the past few weeks, Auburn made a run at Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to fill their head coaching vacancy. He was reportedly the team's first choice and the leading candidate to land the job. However, earlier last week, something seemed to change. The reports started hinting at...
What Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze means for Georgia
Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2016, going 39-25. He also went 34-15 as the head coach at Liberty, where he spent the past four seasons. One of those wins at Ole Miss came against Smart back in 2016, when the Rebels blasted Georgia 45-14 in Oxford, Miss.
Social media makes Jada Williams a face of high school NIL
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the comments and questions scroll past. She laughs and interacts with fans, whether the topic is her basketball career or what shoes and clothes she should wear on an upcoming trip. If there’s a face of the bold new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) at the high school level, it might...
