CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it’s a month they’d rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. “They’re in the same boat, right,” Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry said of the Tar Heels. “So there’s really no excuse of who can feel worse about themselves.” Clemson was 8-0, ranked fourth and among the four teams in the CFP’s initial poll heading into the month. But the Tigers lost their next game, 35-14, at unranked Notre Dame, then lost any playoff chance with a loss last Saturday to rival South Carolina, 31-30, after leading 30-21 late in the third quarter.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO