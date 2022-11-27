ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FOX Sports

UNC Asheville visits North Carolina Central following Pember's 28-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville's 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points while...
ASHEVILLE, NC
247Sports

Spear scores 30 in Wake Forest 76-61 victory over Coastal Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Behind a season-high 30 points from junior guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team remained unbeaten at home, defeating Coastal Carolina, 76-61, Sunday evening at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs (4-3, 0-1 ACC) used a strong defensive effort and efficient three-point...
CONWAY, SC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

NC State football commits in action: Week 15

NC State’s class of 2023 football commits continued their final run at a state championship in the playoffs this week. The Wolfpacker put together all of the top performances from the future of the program. On3 Consensus three-star cornerback Brandon Cisse. Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High. Last game: Brandon Cisse‘s...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Dorman boys cruise past Mauldin, 75-50; Mavs girls defeat Cavs, 58-37

Mauldin – In a rematch of last season playoff thriller, Dorman defeated Mauldin 75-50 behind Sean Lindsay’s game high 25 points. In the girls game Mauldin jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the victory over Dorman, 58-37. ———— SCHSL High School Scores from Tuesday BOYS PREP BASKETBALL   Aiken 76, Greenwood 65 […]
MAULDIN, SC
The Associated Press

Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it’s a month they’d rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. “They’re in the same boat, right,” Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry said of the Tar Heels. “So there’s really no excuse of who can feel worse about themselves.” Clemson was 8-0, ranked fourth and among the four teams in the CFP’s initial poll heading into the month. But the Tigers lost their next game, 35-14, at unranked Notre Dame, then lost any playoff chance with a loss last Saturday to rival South Carolina, 31-30, after leading 30-21 late in the third quarter.
CLEMSON, SC

