Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
What to expect, how to watch as ECU hosts South Carolina State
Coming off one of its toughest road stretches of the season, East Carolina’s men’s basketball team returns to Minges Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Pirates host South Carolina State on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. before welcoming Campbell to Minges on Friday evening. ECU is...
FOX Sports
UNC Asheville visits North Carolina Central following Pember's 28-point outing
UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville's 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points while...
Spear scores 30 in Wake Forest 76-61 victory over Coastal Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Behind a season-high 30 points from junior guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team remained unbeaten at home, defeating Coastal Carolina, 76-61, Sunday evening at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs (4-3, 0-1 ACC) used a strong defensive effort and efficient three-point...
ESPN analysts chime in after Clemson's loss to South Carolina
A number of ESPN analysts chimed in with various comments after eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Along with the Tigers being outplayed on (...)
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
NC State football commits in action: Week 15
NC State’s class of 2023 football commits continued their final run at a state championship in the playoffs this week. The Wolfpacker put together all of the top performances from the future of the program. On3 Consensus three-star cornerback Brandon Cisse. Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High. Last game: Brandon Cisse‘s...
Dorman boys cruise past Mauldin, 75-50; Mavs girls defeat Cavs, 58-37
Mauldin – In a rematch of last season playoff thriller, Dorman defeated Mauldin 75-50 behind Sean Lindsay’s game high 25 points. In the girls game Mauldin jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the victory over Dorman, 58-37. ———— SCHSL High School Scores from Tuesday BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aiken 76, Greenwood 65 […]
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals
Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it’s a month they’d rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. “They’re in the same boat, right,” Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry said of the Tar Heels. “So there’s really no excuse of who can feel worse about themselves.” Clemson was 8-0, ranked fourth and among the four teams in the CFP’s initial poll heading into the month. But the Tigers lost their next game, 35-14, at unranked Notre Dame, then lost any playoff chance with a loss last Saturday to rival South Carolina, 31-30, after leading 30-21 late in the third quarter.
