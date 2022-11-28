Read full article on original website
1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person has died after a crash involving a minivan and motorcycle near East 51st and South 72nd East Avenue in Tulsa, police said. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. Some witnesses to the accident attempted to provide life saving measures before emergency crews arrived, police said. The...
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Car hit by train near Verdigris, driver taken to hospital
Verdigris police received calls around 5:10 p.m. near Franklin Road and Route 66 about the accident.
news9.com
50-Year-Old Man Found Dead By Construction Workers In Osage County, Deputies Investigating
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday, Osage County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and is not believed to be from the area, OCSO said. The victim’s body has been sent to...
news9.com
Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash
The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.
news9.com
Muskogee Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed In Wagoner County
A Muskogee tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a car onto a wrecker on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as 31-year-old John Mills, leaves behind a wife and young child. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating why the driver left...
News On 6
OHP: Tow Truck Driver Killed While Loading Car In Wagoner County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a tow truck driver was killed while loading a car onto a wrecker over the weekend. According to troopers, 31-year-old John Mills from Muskogee was on the shoulder of Highway 69 near Wagoner on Saturday night when another car hit him. Troopers say the...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash
Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man was struck and killed by a car while he was loading another car onto a wrecker in Wagoner County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird, Okla. was traveling southbound on US-69, a mile south of County...
News On 6
OHP: 31-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Wagoner County
A 31-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident happened at around 6:43 p.m. on US-69 near County Road 750. Robert Marshall, 76, was traveling southbound in the outside lane of the...
KTUL
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Fatal collision in South Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Work Gas Leak Near 46th St. North & MLK Jr. Blvd
Tulsa Fire Department is responding to a gas leak near 12500 E. 46th St. North on Tuesday afternoon. The road is not closed as crews work this scene. There is no word on the cause of the gas leak at this time. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds
The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
news9.com
Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Partner Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police say a man accused of stabbing his partner in the neck while they were asleep is in custody on Tuesday morning. An investigation is now underway and according to police, the suspect would not tell officers why he allegedly stabbed his partner. Police say the stabbing happened just...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
