Rogers County, OK

news9.com

Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash

The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed In Wagoner County

A Muskogee tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a car onto a wrecker on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as 31-year-old John Mills, leaves behind a wife and young child. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating why the driver left...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Fatal collision in South Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
news9.com

Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Partner Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police say a man accused of stabbing his partner in the neck while they were asleep is in custody on Tuesday morning. An investigation is now underway and according to police, the suspect would not tell officers why he allegedly stabbed his partner. Police say the stabbing happened just...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK

