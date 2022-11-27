Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert doesn’t appreciate how 49ers reacted to his injury
Raheem Mostert is the Miami Dolphins' leading rusher this season, and the running back may have some beef with his former team when he faces the San Francisco 49ers next weekend. Mostert appeared in just nine games during his last two seasons with the 49ers. He played in just one...
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating — internally and externally — the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage were far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
The story behind the 700-play highlight reel McDaniel made to save Tua’s shaken confidence
The career-saving, franchise-altering turnaround by Tua Tagovailoa began before the season even began, after the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel and the new coach started sifting through hundreds and hundreds of plays to give Tagovailoa a reminder of how good he could be.
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'
During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale. However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running...
Mike McDaniel downplays being front and center of 49ers matchup
For the first time since 2017, Mike McDaniel will roam the sidelines of Levi’s Stadium as a member of a team other than the San Francisco 49ers. The first-year Miami Dolphins head coach admitted on Monday that while he understands the media’s desire to build up him facing his former employer, he’s not treating the 49ers any differently than any other opponent.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa
There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
Dolphins Deep Dive: What should we expect as Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face mentor Kyle Shanahan?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss coach Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco as he faces his mentor 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
