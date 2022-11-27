ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
49erswebzone

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’

With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Palm Beach Daily News

The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating — internally and externally — the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage were far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'

During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale. However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running...
Yardbarker

Mike McDaniel downplays being front and center of 49ers matchup

For the first time since 2017, Mike McDaniel will roam the sidelines of Levi’s Stadium as a member of a team other than the San Francisco 49ers. The first-year Miami Dolphins head coach admitted on Monday that while he understands the media’s desire to build up him facing his former employer, he’s not treating the 49ers any differently than any other opponent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa

There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

