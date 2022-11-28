ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Lake Mills Leader

Girls basketball: Lake Mills routs Marshall, pushes record to 4-0

Junior point guard Emily Wollin notched a game-high 14 points as Lake Mills' girls basketball team routed visiting Marshall 57-23 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Junior wing Taylor Wollin added 10 points and sophomore guard Haydenn Sellnow tallied eight for Division 3 third-ranked Lake Mills. The L-Cats' fullcourt pressure gave the Cardinals fits all night, leading to extra possessions and quality looks inside. Marshall (2-3) also found...
LAKE MILLS, WI
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run

The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Metro News

Morgantown wins scrimmage with Laurel Highlands; State title defense begins in 10 days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a matchup of championship teams from last winter, Morgantown bested Laurel Highlands, Pa. in a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening. The Mohigans won three of the four quarters in varsity play by an aggregate score of 73-57. The scoreboard reset after each quarter. Morgantown won the opening frame 20-15 and the second quarter 23-18. The teams finished the third quarter tied at 13. MHS won the final varsity frame 17-11. An additional junior varsity period was won by Morgantown, 17-8.
MORGANTOWN, WV

