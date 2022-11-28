MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a matchup of championship teams from last winter, Morgantown bested Laurel Highlands, Pa. in a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening. The Mohigans won three of the four quarters in varsity play by an aggregate score of 73-57. The scoreboard reset after each quarter. Morgantown won the opening frame 20-15 and the second quarter 23-18. The teams finished the third quarter tied at 13. MHS won the final varsity frame 17-11. An additional junior varsity period was won by Morgantown, 17-8.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO