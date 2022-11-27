Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET. Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup soccer Casemiro, Brazil beat Switzerland, advance to Round of 16
Star midfielder Casemiro ripped a half-volley screamer into the right-side netting in the 83rd minute to beat Switzerland and clinch Brazil's spot in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Doha, Qatar.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
NBC Sports
USMNT tops Iran to set up World Cup date with Netherlands
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the United States men’s national team advanced to the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Yanks, runners-up in Group B, will play Group A winners Netherlands at 10am ET Saturday. Pulisic...
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
BBC
Linn Grant: Swede secures European Tour crown as Caroline Hedwall wins in Spain
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final-round leaderboard. -18 C Hedwall (Swe), M Metraux (Sui); -17 L Grant (Swe); -16 L Maguire (Ire); -15 A Hewson (Eng), C Fernandez (Spa); -13 M Stark (Swe), CT Mulet (Spa), C Giganda (Spa) Selected others: -10 C Williams (Wal), C Gainer (Eng);...
4 World Cup matches in 1 day? An AP reporter’s challenge
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s World Cup is the most compact in history, with all eight stadiums radiating from the capital city in a country smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut and the two farthest stadiums barely 41 miles (66 kilometers) apart. That led to a question...
tennismajors.com
German Tennis Federation boss Von Arnim to challenge Haggerty for ITF presidency
German Dietloff von Arnim is to challenge Dave Haggerty for the role as president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2023, according to German news service SID. The 62-year-old has been president of the German Tennis Federation (DTB) for the past two years, having previously been the tournament director at the World Team Cup in Dusseldorf between 2004 and 2012.
Rundown on Monday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Monday’s World Cup matches: Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia 5 a.m., FS1 This is almost certainly a win-or-out clash for both teams after they dropped their respective openers in Group G. Cameroon’s loss to the Swiss marked its eighth in a row in World Cup play since 2002, with another defeat likely ending any chance to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since a magical quarterfinal run in 1990. Serbia is coming off a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Brazil. Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana 8 a.m., FS1 Ghana was level with Portugal for nearly 80 minutes before suffering...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador, final table, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup was intriguing, as hosts Qatar were dumped out, while Ecuador started well but faded as African champs Senegal finished second in the group and the Netherlands finished top. Even thought Senegal were missing main man Sadio Mane through injury, they rallied to win...
Here’s How Each Team Can Make It to the Next Round of the World Cup
A guide to all the possible group stage outcomes—and how likely each is—with every tiebreaker scenario explained.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal extends winning streak in exhibition matches against Ruud
Rafael Nadal has found some magic in South America as he defeated Casper Ruud in three matches played so far. Nadal and Ruud are touring South America together playing exhibition matches in most of the countries in the continent. They have played three matches so far and Nadal won all three continuing his good form as of late. Nadal bested Ruud at the ATP Finals as well.
NBC Sports
What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.
Sporting News
Argentina World Cup scenarios Group C: How Lionel Messi's team can qualify for 2022 Round of 16
Argentina's win over Mexico in their second World Cup match reignited hopes of Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on his first World Cup trophy as he plays in the tournament for the final time. But the consequences of the opening day shock defeat to Saudi Arabia are still being...
