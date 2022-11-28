Arizona State men turn back Alcorn State for sixth win

With Pac-12 play beginning later this week, Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley was hoping for a good tune-up in a Sunday matinee against Alcorn State.

The Sun Devils turned back the Braves 76-54 at Desert Financial Arena, but it wasn't quite the dominant effort the eighth-year head coach was hoping to see.

The Sun Devils (6-1) led by as many as 14 at 37-23 early in the second half but were only up by four points at 45-41 with 10 minutes to play. They finally put together a 19-4 run over a 7:39 stretch to put the game away.

ASU shot 46.2% (24-for-52) which included a 6-for-25 (24%) from long distance while Alcorn State shot 27.1% (19-for-70) but the Braves benefited from a 44-41 advantage on the boards.

ASU tallied 20 assists on 24 made field goals. It had 21 assists on 24 baskets in the team's previous game. The Sun Devils had only two games all of last season in which they registered that many.

Junior Marcus Bagley did not play for the fifth straight game. He was originally out with a hip injury sustained in a hard fall, but the last two absences appear to be a coach's decision with the player putting out on social media earlier in the week that he was "100% healthy."

Key plays

The first half featured eight lead changes with ASU finally getting some separation late in the half. Two free throw by Warren Washington made it 24-21 and then after a miss by the Braves, Frankie Collins hit a 3-pointer, ASU's lone one of the half, for a 27-21 advantage.

Seconds after that Washington blocked a shot at the Alcorn State end and it triggered a fast-break the other way. Washington was fouled and made one of two tries from the line for a 28-21 lead.

Then, in the second half the Braves were still in striking distance at 43-39. ASU's Duke Brennan drew a charge on Alcorn's Shaun Walker, who objected enough to draw a technical foul, with those being his third and fourth fouls of the day.

D.J. Horne made both free throws for a 45-39 lead and the Sun Devils hung on from there. Walker later fouled out with ASU up by 16 points and 3:48 left in the game.

Standout performers

The Sun Devils had four players finish in double figures with Washington scoring 14 points and adding seven rebounds and two blocks. He was 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-6 from the line.

Devan Cambridge added 14 points and seven rebounds while Frankie Collins and Alonzo Gaffney chipped in with 11 and 10. respectively. Collins also dished out five assists.

Junior forward Dekedro Thorne led Alcorn State (3-4) with 19 points, which included five 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds. Sophomore guard Dominic Brewton added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

They said it

"I knew this was going to be a hard-played game, very scrappy opponent. Very similar to some other opponents we have had. There was no quit in them, no give in them. They played the whole game just like I told our team before as we were preparing. They're a hard team to put away and you're not going to put them away in a first round knockout. They're not that style of team. I thought we had some shots that didn't fall from 3 in the first half that could have given us a little more separation." - ASU coach Bobby Hurley

"Credit to my teammates because they make my job easier. I feel like the group of guys we have, we're all unselfish. We all just want to win. We're at the point in our careers we just want to win, so I feel like it speaks to the character of our team, that unselfishness." - Warren Washington on how the team has come together despite having many newcomers.

"When you're dangerous on the inside and the out it's hard for the other team to guard and I feel like we have that type of team. We feel we're deep at every position and we have bigs who can run the floor and dunk and we have unselfish guards that give up the ball so it just works out perfectly. - Forward Alonzo Gaffney on versatility of his team

Up Next

The Sun Devils will hit the road for their Pac-12 opener on Thursday at Colorado (4-3) with that game scheduled to air on FS1.

They return home on Sunday to face Stanford (3-4) at 5 p.m. at Desert Financial Arena. That game ill air on ESPN2. The Cardinal were a 56-48 loser to Memphis Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State men turn back Alcorn State for sixth win