Alexander 23 Puts on a ‘Party’ at Brooklyn Steel
With an early encore, a Kelly Clarkson cover and dirty Air Force 1s, Alexander 23’s charismatic pop rock concert on Oct. 25 awed audience members at Brooklyn Steel. After two lively openers and a level of bass concertgoers could feel in their chests, fans of Alexander were packed in the old warehouse. People, old and young, buzzed with anticipation, many claiming they’d been following him since before his first EP, “I’m Sorry I Love You.”
ALDN Doesn’t Want to be Famous
Before there was ALDN, there was Alden, a bored college student from Virginia living through the COVID-19 pandemic. When COVID-19 first hit, Alden needed something to occupy his time. He began making music on SoundCloud, which was later uploaded on Discord for others in the hyperpop community to listen to. Hyperpop music is a micro-genre that features highly autotuned and distorted vocals on upbeat, peppy tracks. It originated in the early- to mid-2000s, when it became a huge deal for internet culture at the time.
thesource.com
Today in Hip Hop History: Clipse Released Their Second LP ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ 16 Years Ago
On this day in 2006, Virginia Beach’s own Clipse released the sophomore LP Hell Hath No Fury. Coming a whole four years after their celebrated, chart-topping debut Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury did everything but disappoint. Produced exclusively by fellow Virginia Beach natives, The Neptunes, this album builds on Clipse’s unique take on mafioso rap culture. The contrast of the album’s hardcore, to-the-point lyrics and Pharrell’s colorfully playful production work to create a new style of drug dealer music.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music
If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson. Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album. More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
Tank Takes It “Slow” With 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance
Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance. The 46-year-old delivered “Slow” with a special appearance from J. Valentine. Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul. The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home. More from VIBE.comMorris Day & The Time Get Funky At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards2022 Soul Train Awards:...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance
Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.
Diddy and King Combs make history on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their hit new songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but LOVE and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy. With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Get High on Psychedelic Sound in ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’
This year, 2022, is a great year to be a fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP). Original guitarist John Frusciante is back, and with him, the band continues to offer their most solid work of the past decade. Their April release, “Unlimited Love,” is a prime example, launching the band atop the Billboard charts, securing a spicy No. 1 spot.
soultracks.com
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
Your Guide to NYC Lesbian Bars
Lesbian bars are a sacred place for queer women. Straight bars are … well, straight. They’re stifling — you feel like you’re being force-fed heteronormativity, even more so than everywhere else, and you certainly cannot kiss a girl without having at least a dozen creepy men stare at you.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Muni Long Starts the Night Off With Theatrical R&B Performance
The Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole are officially underway. Rising R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long kicked off the evening’s celebrations with a soulful rendition of her latest single, “Plot Twist.” The veteran musician amped the production value with an on-stage reenactment to accompany the track. The performance also included several notable figures, including dancer and actor Skyh Black, comedian Erica Ash, veteran actress Paige Hurd, and comedian, actor, and host DC Young Fly.
Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever
It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys. The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.
Brendan Fraser’s Sons Holden, 18, & Leland, 16, Support Him At Screening Of ‘The Whale’: Photos
The Fraser boys were looking good in the Big Apple on Monday. Brendan Fraser attended a screening of his new movie, The Whale, at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center on Nov. 28, along with his sons, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser. Brendan, 53, sported a dapper dark blue suit, while Holden, 18, opted for a dark blue suede coat, black pants, and a gray turtleneck. The redhead Leland, 16, wore a black jacket and matching pants with a dark-print button-up shirt.
Selena Gomez Spotted At Airport With Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz After Spending Thanksgiving Together
Selena Gomez, 30, flew home to Los Angeles after spending Thanksgiving weekend with her pals Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, at their home in Florida. The “My Mind & Me” singer was photographed at the Miami airport with the married couple and her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Tuesday, November 29. Selena’s airport attire included a white sweater with matching sweatpants and white sneakers. She also wore a protective black face mask and pulled her brunette hair up in a bun.
