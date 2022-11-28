ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Cs77_0jPLBMlZ00

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting.

According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police learned that the family was playing a game of Monopoly and people were drinking alcohol when a fight occurred between John Armstrong and his stepfather. According to KOKI, the game board was knocked over and furniture got turned over. A family member reportedly told them to take the fight outside.

Armstrong was injured with a cut to the head. According to KOKI, police said that Armstrong allegedly pulled out his pistol and chased his stepfather and his stepsister down the street.

Armstrong allegedly told police he fired the pistol at the ground once in order to keep away from his mother, police said, according to KOKI.

TPD said they searched the house for the pistol but were unable to locate it, according to KOKI.

According to KOKI, Armstrong has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family’s Monopoly game ends in shooting, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended with gunfire and handcuffs after a Monopoly game led to a fight. Tulsa police told KOKI that a family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcohol on Saturday evening when John Armstrong and his stepfather got into an argument. During the argument, the pair knocked over the game board and furniture before a family member told them to take the fight outside.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
travel2next.com

20 Things to Do In Tulsa

A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
TULSA, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy