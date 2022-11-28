Few food items are as lovingly prepared (read: takes a lot of work) and as quickly devoured as tamales on Nochebuena. Nixtamalizing the corn, prepping the stuffing, and steaming the treats en masse is no joke. And the tamales themselves are as diverse as the myriad countries and cultures with their own riffs on the dish. There are pasteles in Puerto Rico, nacatamales in Nicaragua, and hallacas in Venezuela, the first of which is available at Casa Borinqueña here in the Bay. If you’re not hosting or attending any tamaladas this year, make sure to grab your corny delights from any of these nine businesses throughout the Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO