ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings

SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
Eater

Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Fairmont San Francisco – Holiday Magic at Its Best

For more than a century, Fairmont San Francisco has enchanted guests with its joyful holiday festivities and exuberant seasonal ambience. From the life-sized Gingerbread House and Holiday Tea to staying in Santa’s very own Suite, there is something for everyone to cheer this holiday season. Holiday magic comes to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career

Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The 9 San Francisco Tamales Worth Adding to Your Wish List This Holiday Season

Few food items are as lovingly prepared (read: takes a lot of work) and as quickly devoured as tamales on Nochebuena. Nixtamalizing the corn, prepping the stuffing, and steaming the treats en masse is no joke. And the tamales themselves are as diverse as the myriad countries and cultures with their own riffs on the dish. There are pasteles in Puerto Rico, nacatamales in Nicaragua, and hallacas in Venezuela, the first of which is available at Casa Borinqueña here in the Bay. If you’re not hosting or attending any tamaladas this year, make sure to grab your corny delights from any of these nine businesses throughout the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
starkinsider.com

Christmas in the Car: Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through returns to San Jose

A new San Jose holiday tradition has returned. Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through allows families to enjoy Christmas from the comfort of their own car. Tickets are $40 and give you a 30 minute window to start your ride. The key attraction is a light show programmed to music by Pentatonix, Michael Bublé, Luis Miguel and other.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
NBC Bay Area

Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery

Employees at a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door. It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood

A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy