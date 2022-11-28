Read full article on original website
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings
SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
Eater
Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022
On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
diablomag.com
Fairmont San Francisco – Holiday Magic at Its Best
For more than a century, Fairmont San Francisco has enchanted guests with its joyful holiday festivities and exuberant seasonal ambience. From the life-sized Gingerbread House and Holiday Tea to staying in Santa’s very own Suite, there is something for everyone to cheer this holiday season. Holiday magic comes to...
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career
Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boat hits Alcatraz rocks, stranding two people and dogs, California firefighters say
A boat slammed into rocks off Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, stranding two people and three dogs, California firefighters reported. The San Francisco Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued the people and dogs from the vessel after the 9:55 a.m. mishap Saturday, Nov. 26, fire officials said on Twitter.
Eater
The 9 San Francisco Tamales Worth Adding to Your Wish List This Holiday Season
Few food items are as lovingly prepared (read: takes a lot of work) and as quickly devoured as tamales on Nochebuena. Nixtamalizing the corn, prepping the stuffing, and steaming the treats en masse is no joke. And the tamales themselves are as diverse as the myriad countries and cultures with their own riffs on the dish. There are pasteles in Puerto Rico, nacatamales in Nicaragua, and hallacas in Venezuela, the first of which is available at Casa Borinqueña here in the Bay. If you’re not hosting or attending any tamaladas this year, make sure to grab your corny delights from any of these nine businesses throughout the Bay.
A virtual Yosemite experience just arrived in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square. Is it worth it?
"For 15 minutes, I was subjected to one of the saddest cinematic experiences of my life."
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
San Francisco legends Metallica announce world tour with no Bay Area dates
Currently, there will be no opportunities for Bay Area fans to enter the "Snake Pit."
West Cliff Drive, a popular California coastal walkway, is eroding into the ocean
A public works engineer said repairs may not even begin until 2023.
Missing man with special needs found in Pinole, reunited on Thanksgiving
A missing man with special needs, later identified as Eleandri Palisoc, 20, was found wandering in-and-out of traffic in Pinole Thursday morning, according to a report by NBC Bay Area. The young man, who is non-verbal and has autism, was fortunately discovered by Pinole residents and connected to police, who...
starkinsider.com
Christmas in the Car: Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through returns to San Jose
A new San Jose holiday tradition has returned. Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through allows families to enjoy Christmas from the comfort of their own car. Tickets are $40 and give you a 30 minute window to start your ride. The key attraction is a light show programmed to music by Pentatonix, Michael Bublé, Luis Miguel and other.
Goats can save Bay Area towns from wildfires
"Goats might seem like a trivial solution to a serious problem, but they're one of our biggest assets against wildfires."
KTVU FOX 2
Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
NBC Bay Area
Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery
Employees at a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door. It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
NBC Bay Area
Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood
A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
