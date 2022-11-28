Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff on Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff on Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story...
South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hometown favorite has her sights set on her very first 'wrangler' national finals. Sissy Winn is from the Chapman Ranch and told 3NEWS that she is thankful for the unyielding support from Corpus Christi residents. "Hi everyone Sissy Winn here, we made it...
Two rescued from fire on Cloyde St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were rescued from a house fire early this morning on Cloyde St. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Cloyde St. and Tracy Ave. near Crosstown Expressway. We do not know the condition of those...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
Friends say Kellie Herrin was 'happy and cheerful and grateful for life'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and coworkers spoke with 3NEWS about the tragic loss of Kellie Herrin, 25, who was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday. The shooting took place at the Shores Apartments in the 1500 Block of Ennis Joslin. Jessica Corales was a close...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps
Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks. Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and Monday topped out at 69.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Local teenager builds CC Little Pantry to help food-insecure veterans
Kiernan Cruger is a 17-year-old high school senior who developed a love for giving back to his community. He buildst food pantries.
Surviving Harbor Bridge crash victim files lawsuit against Flatiron/Dragados, Railroad eatery, Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The surviving victim of the fatal three-vehicle crash on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 has filed a lawsuit against Railroad Seafood & Brewing, Flatiron/Dragados, LLC. and Roxanne Palacios. Palacios is the wrong-way driver currently charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count...
myfoxzone.com
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
KRGV
Wild turkey flock spotted in Linn-San Manuel
Channel 5 News’ Christian von Preysing takes viewers to Linn-San Manuel, where a turkey flock lives. Wild turkeys aren't likely to be the source of your thanksgiving meal, but they are a prosperous game species. The hunting season is running through this spring, but biologists expect the drought this...
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
southtexascommunitynews.com
City Reminds Residents and Businesses that Performing Animals Require Permits
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) wants to remind residents and business owners or operators featuring animals in any performing act that they must have a City-issued permit to do so. What does this mean? Any person or business must have a permit to...
