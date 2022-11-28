ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Two rescued from fire on Cloyde St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were rescued from a house fire early this morning on Cloyde St. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Cloyde St. and Tracy Ave. near Crosstown Expressway. We do not know the condition of those...
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps

Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks. Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and Monday topped out at 69.
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
myfoxzone.com

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
KRGV

Wild turkey flock spotted in Linn-San Manuel

Channel 5 News’ Christian von Preysing takes viewers to Linn-San Manuel, where a turkey flock lives. Wild turkeys aren't likely to be the source of your thanksgiving meal, but they are a prosperous game species. The hunting season is running through this spring, but biologists expect the drought this...
