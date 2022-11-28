ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
CINCINNATI, OH
WIBW

Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 'day-to-day'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will "probably be day-to-day" ahead of their Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Reid said the team plans to take a cautious approach with their newest wide receiver, and that they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry

For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
CINCINNATI, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Cameron Crazies to have new look against Ohio State

When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look. RELATED: Say goodbye to ACC-Big Ten Challenge ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WIBW

3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0. The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians. The win marks Andale’s fourth...
HOLTON, KS

