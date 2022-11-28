Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Rams’ Sean McVay Takes a Helmet to the Jaw in Game vs. Chiefs
The coach appeared to hold and rub his left jaw after the accident.
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
WIBW
Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WIBW
Chiefs expected to sign Bronco’s Melvin Gordon to practice squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are expected to sign recently released Bronco Melvin Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, Nov. 28, that the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Pro Bowl Running Back Melvin Gordon to its practice squad.
numberfire.com
Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 'day-to-day'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will "probably be day-to-day" ahead of their Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Reid said the team plans to take a cautious approach with their newest wide receiver, and that they...
WIBW
Dec. 11 Chiefs vs. Broncos game will start at different time, air on KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs vs. Broncos game that was originally going to take place at night on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now happen earlier in the day. Kickoff will take place at 3:05 p.m. that day, according to a tweet from the Chiefs. The game, which takes...
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
thecomeback.com
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Cameron Crazies to have new look against Ohio State
When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look. RELATED: Say goodbye to ACC-Big Ten Challenge ...
WIBW
3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0. The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians. The win marks Andale’s fourth...
