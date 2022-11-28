ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
Giving Tuesday 2022: Why many won't earn a tax break this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 35 million Americans donated during last year's Giving Tuesday, bringing in $2.7 billion dollars to nonprofits and charities. "We are working towards building a children's museum in Clark County but our mission is to provide exploratory play opportunities throughout the area,” said Jeanne Bennett, chair of the board of directors at Columbia Play Project in Vancouver.
How Killer Burger is setting the foundation for aggressive growth

When restaurant industry veteran John Dikos joined the board of directors for Portland, Oregon-based Killer Burger in early 2021, he liked what he saw. “The team, the founder, the food, the restaurants, the unit economics,” he said. “All of it together gave me a lot of confidence in this brand.”
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down

(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
