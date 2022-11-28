Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
kptv.com
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Portland among top 5 best cities in U.S. for singles, report says
Single in Portland and looking for love? WalletHub says there’s good news for you. The website published a report Monday that says Portland is the fifth best city in the U.S. for singles.
Gregory Gourdet’s Kann is unlike any restaurant Portland has seen before
An alarm went off on my phone just before noon on Nov. 2, a pinging reminder to log into my computer and compete with several thousand people for one of the toughest tickets in America. No, I wasn’t hunting for Taylor Swift tickets (though if you have an extra, don’t...
Giving Tuesday 2022: Why many won't earn a tax break this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 35 million Americans donated during last year's Giving Tuesday, bringing in $2.7 billion dollars to nonprofits and charities. "We are working towards building a children's museum in Clark County but our mission is to provide exploratory play opportunities throughout the area,” said Jeanne Bennett, chair of the board of directors at Columbia Play Project in Vancouver.
KGW
Portland nonprofits ask community for donations of warm winter clothes
Homeless and low-income people in Portland are in need of winter jackets and socks. They’re distributed by places like Blanchet House and Rose Haven.
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
nrn.com
How Killer Burger is setting the foundation for aggressive growth
When restaurant industry veteran John Dikos joined the board of directors for Portland, Oregon-based Killer Burger in early 2021, he liked what he saw. “The team, the founder, the food, the restaurants, the unit economics,” he said. “All of it together gave me a lot of confidence in this brand.”
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
Portland nonprofits that serve homeless people are desperate for winter coat donations
PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures start to get colder, nonprofits across Portland are calling on the community's help for donations of warm winter clothes that they can distribute to people who are struggling, many of them homeless. Scott Kerman with Blanchet House said they serve 1,400 to 1,500 meals...
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
Kohr Explores: Be dazzled by Silverton Christmas Market
The city of Silverton is hosting its annual Christmas Market through New Year's Day. Attendees can find jaw-dropping light displays, plus, an authentic German Christmas market.
'Here for Portland' hands out 3,000 gift cards to support downtown businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Here For Portland" — a city-led nonprofit — distributed three thousand $50 dollar gift cards at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. The gift cards were distributed through the free Kuto app and can be used at participating businesses in Portland.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
newsnationnow.com
Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down
(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
