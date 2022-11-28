Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
KGO
Dolphins visit 49ers in matchup of division leaders
MIAMI (8-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (7-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat 49ers 43-17 on Oct. 11, 2020, at Levi's Stadium. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Texans 30-15; 49ers beat Saints 13-0. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (28), PASS (2), SCORING (6) DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (10),...
KGO
How the Dolphins and 49ers run similar offenses in different ways
Sunday's meeting between the 7-4 San Francisco 49ers and 8-3 Miami Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Fox) will offer a heaping helping of familiarity. The biggest storyline in this matchup centers on the student (Miami coach Mike McDaniel) facing the teacher (San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan). Before leaving to become the Dolphins' head coach in February, McDaniel spent 14 years as one of Shanahan's most trusted assistants, with stops in Houston, Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco.
KGO
Improving health of 49ers dampened by Trent Williams' injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the early minutes of theSan Francisco 49ers' Friday practice, there was plenty for them to be optimistic about on the injury front. Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) were again participating in practice. Even receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) was in uniform and a helmet.
Rockets And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
KGO
NFL Week 13 injury report - Latest on who's in and who's out
Many players across the NFL are dealing with injuries heading into Week 13. The Buffalo Bills put pass-rusher Von Miller on the injured reserve list on Thursday, meaning he will miss the team's next four games. Miller said he suffered lateral meniscus damage to his right knee during the Bills' win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
More of what should — and shouldn’t — be said from world of sports
Coffee taste like mud? Sure, it was just ground this morning. Notes, quotes and goats for a Sunday morning: It seems that when Robert Saleh isn’t coaching the Jets, he spends too much time watching football on TV. Here’s what he had to say, last week, about not playing RB James Robinson against the Bears: “James’ story is not over, obviously; I said that after our game. “It’s just a matter of getting north and south, and not every run is going to be perfect, not every run is going to the house, and just sticking his foot in the ground getting vertical...
KGO
NFL players show off 2022 'My Cause, My Cleats' footwear
ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2022 is Nov. 29-Dec. 11. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate. The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.
Jameson Taillon MLB free agency market heats up with two teams interested
Now that Jacob deGrom has shaken the top of the MLB free agency market for starting pitchers, teams still looking
KGO
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston
Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Houston. The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.8...
KGO
Golden State faces Chicago, seeks 9th straight home win
Chicago Bulls (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6%...
KGO
Warriors' Draymond Green gets $25K fine for cursing at fan
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 "for directing obscene language toward a fan," the NBA announced Thursday night. Green's interaction with the fan occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green, 32,...
Comments / 0