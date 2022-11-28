Renovation and New Construction of Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom. The Rowley Board of Selectmen is seeking sealed bids for the renovation and new construction of the Kid’s Kingdom Playground at Eiras Park located on the rear of 477 Haverhill Street, Route 133 in Rowley MA. Starting on November 30, 2022, bid documents may be obtained through the Procurement page on the Town of Rowley website, www.townofrowley.net and hardcopies from Places Associates, Inc. 256 Great Road, Littleton, MA 01460, Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (excluding holidays) until the deadline for submitting bids. It is the responsibility of the bidders obtaining bid documents from the Town’s website to notify the Town Administrator with their company information, and to check the Town’s website for Addendums. A voluntary pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the site, Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom, in the rear of 477 Haverhill Street, Rowley, MA. Sealed bids will be received until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, local time, in the Office of the Rowley Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 139 Main St, Rowley, MA 01969, at which time bids will be open and publicly read. An original and two copies of the bid must be submitted in one sealed envelope and marked “Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom Renovations Project”. Bid award to be made by the Board of Selectmen to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder in accordance with the provisions of G.L. Chapter 30 §39M. Prevailing wage rates as established by the Massachusetts Department of Labor and Workforce Development apply. The Board of Selectmen reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids if deemed in the best interest of the Town.

