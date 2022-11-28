Read full article on original website
Letter: Lions update
The Ipswich Lions met at the Ipswich VFW on November 17 to discuss many club activities. Foremost is the combined effort with Ora to collect used eyeglasses for needy in South America. The response from the community has been heartwarming, with a few more glasses needed by December 1. The...
Charlotte Winslow obituary
Charlotte Holt Lindgren Winslow, 98, of Auburndale, formerly of Ipswich, died on November 26, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Boston University emeritus professor Dr. Donald J. Winslow. Born in Ipswich on January 5, 1924, to Hilmer H. And Grace (Whittier) Lindgren, she graduated from Ipswich High School...
Ipswich Mills Dam information session Dec. 14
A town-hosted, informational drop-in session will be held around the possibility of removing the Ipswich Mills Dam. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at town hall meeting room A. “Come join us for this special drop-in event to learn more about the...
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Linda Yarn obituary
Linda J. Yarn, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Born in Ipswich on May 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. (Carlton) Yarn and the late Ralph H. Yarn. Linda enjoyed spending time with friends at Element Care in Gloucester. She also enjoyed...
Sydney Watkins Phillips obituary
Sydney Watkins Phillips, 97, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of November 15, 2022, in the company of her two children, Nancy Osborne Almquist and Richard Watkins Osborne. Sydney was born in Elmira, N.Y., the third of three children to parents Alida Wilbur Watkins and Julian Lewis...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3
IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
Remains of 4 infants -- 2 boys, 2 girls -- found in home in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
ICAM program schedule, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2022
7:30 a.m. Let’s Visit: The Fools in Concert, 2022 Pub VOD. 11 a.m. ECKANKAR: An Excerpt from Spiritual Lessons fro… Living. 12 p.m. COA Today: Craftsman Jim Giannakakis and Ipswich Refugee Program. 1 p.m. Grumpy Old Men Cooking: British Dishes. 1:30 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lecture: Ipswich Lace...
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's Life
Photo by( Massachusetts State Police / Facebook) (MASSACHUSETTS) You'll get a hoot out of this one! A Massachusetts State Police officer was on "temporary duty assignment" when owl of a sudden, he spotted an injured owl (who was later named Ozzy) on the side of the road and sprang into action!
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Free winter concerts set for Dec. 11
IPSWICH – The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras presents An Afternoon of Winter Concerts on Sunday, December 11, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center. Both are free and both will also be live streamed. The 2 p.m. concert features the NMYO Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble, and Intermezzo Orchestra.
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Firefighters Prevent Newburyport, MA Basement Fire from Spreading
Firefighters contained a fire to the basement of a Newburyport house Saturday evening. Neighbors called 911 to the house on Dove Drive around 6:40 p.m. where arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from a basement window, according to acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III. Firefighters entered the house and to attack the flames and stopped them from spreading to the rest of the house.
Rowley legal notice: Invitation for bids
Renovation and New Construction of Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom. The Rowley Board of Selectmen is seeking sealed bids for the renovation and new construction of the Kid’s Kingdom Playground at Eiras Park located on the rear of 477 Haverhill Street, Route 133 in Rowley MA. Starting on November 30, 2022, bid documents may be obtained through the Procurement page on the Town of Rowley website, www.townofrowley.net and hardcopies from Places Associates, Inc. 256 Great Road, Littleton, MA 01460, Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (excluding holidays) until the deadline for submitting bids. It is the responsibility of the bidders obtaining bid documents from the Town’s website to notify the Town Administrator with their company information, and to check the Town’s website for Addendums. A voluntary pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the site, Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom, in the rear of 477 Haverhill Street, Rowley, MA. Sealed bids will be received until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, local time, in the Office of the Rowley Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 139 Main St, Rowley, MA 01969, at which time bids will be open and publicly read. An original and two copies of the bid must be submitted in one sealed envelope and marked “Eiras Park – Kid’s Kingdom Renovations Project”. Bid award to be made by the Board of Selectmen to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder in accordance with the provisions of G.L. Chapter 30 §39M. Prevailing wage rates as established by the Massachusetts Department of Labor and Workforce Development apply. The Board of Selectmen reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids if deemed in the best interest of the Town.
