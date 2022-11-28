LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotarians learned what it takes to stand up for the best interests of children. The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, has served around 1,200 children in Allen and Putnam Counties since they started in 2009. A volunteer advocate is appointed to a child that is involved in a court case where their overall welfare is in question. Advocates would learn about the child and make a recommendation on what would be in their best interest. The CASA program director has been talking to different service clubs like Rotary to raise awareness of their mission and hope that others would want to help.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO