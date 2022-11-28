Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
New Dance Studio Open in Paulding County
Tatem Varner, graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio in October of this year. The dance studio is located at 113 N 1st St in the former Oakwood Eye Care facility. Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at...
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club hosts special needs Christmas party
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club hosts its annual Special Needs Christmas Party on Saturday, December 3 from 11:30-2:00 at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road. The party is for children with disabilities from ages 5-14. There will be food, gifts, entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, super heroes and much more.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Auxiliary kicks off their "Books are Fun" book fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting a few items off that holiday shopping list could go to benefit Lima Memorial Hospital. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary is hosting a "Books Are Fun" book fair this week. Shoppers will find everything from fun children's books to games, puzzles, and even housewares. A large percentage of the sales go back to Lima Memorial volunteers who pledge that money toward the hospital. Auxiliary volunteers say that money has funded everything from the new front lobby to incubators.
Reminisce: 50 years of Christmas Tree Festival
It started as a way to bring Lima together in the turbulent year of 1973. Now it’s an annual holiday tradition that generations of residents couldn’t imagine living without. The 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Allen County Museum. And...
hometownstations.com
United Way of Hancock County continues cheer program for seniors in care facilities
Press Release from the United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH- Entering its third year, United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer program is back, accepting your uplifting cards, notes, art or small gifts designed to brighten the day of seniors living in local care facilities. In the past...
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club learns more about CASA program with Crime Victim Services
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotarians learned what it takes to stand up for the best interests of children. The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, has served around 1,200 children in Allen and Putnam Counties since they started in 2009. A volunteer advocate is appointed to a child that is involved in a court case where their overall welfare is in question. Advocates would learn about the child and make a recommendation on what would be in their best interest. The CASA program director has been talking to different service clubs like Rotary to raise awareness of their mission and hope that others would want to help.
Daily Advocate
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
Sidney Daily News
Football: New Bremen rallies, defeats LCC 42-34 in state semifinal
WAPAKONETA — New Bremen did what it does best. It ran the ball. Then it ran some more. New Bremen ran for 363 yards in a 42-34 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a Division VII state semifinal on Saturday at Wapakoneta’s Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field. New Bremen...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
hometownstations.com
Local IT service company to speak at first-ever "Small Business Tech Day" on cyber security
ST. HENRY, OH (WLIO) - No business is too big or too small to avoid the potential of a cyber security attack. A local IT service company has been chosen to be part of the Findlay, Dayton, and Cincinnati region's first-ever "Small Business Tech Day". President Lisa Niekamp-Urwin of "Tomorrow's Technology Today" out of St. Henry will be speaking among nationally and internationally known businessmen on how small businesses can protect themselves while still being productive and profitable in a changing world of technology.
Times-Bulletin
Trinity Friends Church to host Christmas Wonderland
VAN WERT — Trinity Friends Church is hosting Christmas Wonderland this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Activities for all ages are planned. Enjoy a walk through trees decorated by local community members, games for kids, Christmas carols with the TFC Worship Team, free hot sandwiches, decorate a sugar cookie or take advantage of the full hot chocolate bar. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Shown are photos from last year’s Christmas Wonderland.
hometownstations.com
How giving back on Giving Tuesday can be the best gift this holiday season
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Did you conquer Black Friday? Did you shop local for Small Business Saturday? Or is Cyber Monday more your speed? No matter where you spend your hard-earned cash, local non-profit agencies want you to remember Giving Tuesday because as Jeff Fitzgerald tells us, giving can be the best reward of all.
hometownstations.com
Annual Christmas Tree Festival celebrating 50 years with beautiful displays, fun activities, and Santa
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum was full of hustle and bustle today as people prepare for a tradition that has hit a golden anniversary. The annual Christmas Tree Festival is celebrating 50 years and opens up to the public this Wednesday. There will be 112 trees on display, the most ever, from area groups, organizations, and agencies. Hundreds of people will attend the festival to see the displays, enjoy the activities and even get some decorating ideas. This year, Santa will be making an appearance at the festival along with all the long-standing traditions.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Discusses COVID-19 Bonus Pay for City Employees
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council members and Mayor Sharetta Smith participated in a "Council of the Whole" meeting Monday evening. At the November 7th meeting, Lima City Council elected to table the legislation that proposed to give out a one-time bonus payment of $1,000 to city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic and who meet the proposed criteria. At Monday's meeting, councilors and the mayor held a discussion on the exact logistics with the legislation and to answer some questions that Lima City Councilors had.
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
wktn.com
Probate and Juvenile Courts Announce Closing Times in December
The Hardin County Probate and Juvenile Courts announced closing times that will take place in the month of December. The courts will be closed from 11:30am until 1:30pm on Monday December 5. Probate and Juvenile Courts and Lifeworks will also be closed Friday December 23 through Monday December 26 and...
hometownstations.com
Ohio's deer gun season is now open and runs through Sunday, December 4th
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a time that many look forward to every year and get up and out before dawn. Ohio's gun deer hunting season opened this morning. Hunters in Allen County have the opportunity to get 3 deer and a total of 6 if hunting in other parts of the state. Those animals harvested must be checked by noon the next day or by 11:30 p.m. if harvested on the last day of the season. The Ohio Department of Wildlife is also requiring deer harvested in Wyandot, Marion, and Hardin Counties to have those animals tested for chronic wasting disease before ingesting the meat.
wktn.com
Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton
The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
