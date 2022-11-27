Read full article on original website
Southbound I-5 lanes open after semi-truck collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed after a crash between two semi-trucks early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near the Grapevine inspection facility, south of the Outlets at Tejon. Officials say...
Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead after a driver crashed into the woman’s disabled car along the side of Highway 58 near Oswell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 just west […]
25 arrested for suspected DUI during Thanksgiving: CHP
The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office arrested 25 drivers for suspected driving under the influence over the maximum enforcement Thanksgiving holiday period. CHP stated in a press release that three fatal crashes were investigated.
Seven injured, including five children after four car crash in Tulare County
Seven people are injured, including five children following a four-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.
CA sheriff’s deputies shoot, wound man allegedly armed with handgun
California sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.
Officer-involved shooting leaves Wasco residents concerned
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday at around 1 a.m., deputies investigated gunshots heard nearby in Wasco that led to an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened at Gromer and Magnolia avenues. As the sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver led deputies on a short chase that ended in a […]
Kern County firefighter dies after cancer battle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt, a 17-year veteran of the department, died Sunday after battling cancer the past few years, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said in a news release. He was 61. Schmidt last worked at Station 23 in Fellows. All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff […]
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
Woman gets 4 years in stabbing of 86-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to an assault charge in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative has been sentenced to four years in prison. Robin Kinoshita, 19, was sentenced Tuesday, according to court records. She pleaded no contest last month and charges of attempted murder and injuring an elder or […]
Officer involved shooting in Wasco, KCSO arrests 1
According to a press release by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled from deputies investigating gunshots they'd heard.
Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight
One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. Deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
2 arrested for alleged stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and illegally possessing firearms, the department said. According to the Delano Police Department, an officer saw two men sitting in a truck illegally parked in a driveway at a home in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue […]
Missing 24-year-old man found: BPD
Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Derreck Austin has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing man who last seen Saturday. Officers are searching for Derreck Austin, 24. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the 6000 block of Chandler Way, police said. Austin […]
Career criminal gets 49 years to life for fatal motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Noting the lengthy criminal record of a man convicted of murder in a shooting outside a Union Avenue motel, a prosecutor on Tuesday asked he be given the maximum possible sentence. John Hardison “is an individual who has led an entire adult life of criminal conduct,” prosecutor Stephanie Ziegler said. She […]
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
Suspect in Delano church vandalism makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of multiple hate crimes against the New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has been formally charged with vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism over $400 or more and property damages to violate civil rights. The alleged vandal, a 33-year-old Filipino man, Kyle Lewis Sison of Delano, […]
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
