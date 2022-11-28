ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on November 28 - Brazil v. Swtizerland, Portugal v. Uruguay and more | Channel, Stream, Preview

KOKI FOX 23

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay

The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET. Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.
The Independent

Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
NBC Sports

Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup

Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
FanSided

World Cup 2022: Knockout round qualifying permutations

The World Cup group stage comes to an end on Friday with a majority of teams still in contention to advance to the round of 16. Here’s a look at the various permutations. The group stage at the World Cup in Qatar is nearing its conclusion. Only 16 of the 32 finalists will advance to the round of 16, which kicks off the knockout stage next weekend.
NBC Sports

Portugal vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.
