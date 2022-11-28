How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on November 28 - Brazil v. Swtizerland, Portugal v. Uruguay and more | Channel, Stream, Preview

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET. Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
CBS Sports
Australia vs. Denmark: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time, odds
Matchday 3 of Group D in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will tell us who is going through the next phase after France have already qualified last Saturday with a win against Denmark. Australia are currently second in the group with three points, while Denmark and Tunisia only have one. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
CBS Sports
World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings
Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
World Cup 2022 briefing: Portugal and Uruguay face age-old dilemma
Both head coaches may need to replace ageing superstars with emerging talent if their teams are to go far in Qatar
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
World Cup 2022: Knockout round qualifying permutations
The World Cup group stage comes to an end on Friday with a majority of teams still in contention to advance to the round of 16. Here’s a look at the various permutations. The group stage at the World Cup in Qatar is nearing its conclusion. Only 16 of the 32 finalists will advance to the round of 16, which kicks off the knockout stage next weekend.
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina
All the details about where you can watch Poland vs Argentina in the World Cup.
NBC Sports
Portugal vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.
