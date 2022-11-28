How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on November 28 - Brazil v. Swtizerland, Portugal v. Uruguay and more | Channel, Stream, Preview

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.

20 HOURS AGO