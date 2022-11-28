ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Vice

Is Airbnb Ruining Mexico City for Locals?

MEXICO CITY—Alexandra Dunnet loves her two-bedroom apartment. It’s nothing fancy but the location, in an upscale lively bohemian neighborhood full of cafes, restaurants and parks, is enviable. Then, last year, the building’s owners began forcing out its tenants and converting their apartments into Airbnbs. Dunnet pays 10,200 pesos, or $520, for her place. Identical apartments in her building now go for $4,000 a month on Airbnb.
kalkinemedia.com

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Biden to visit Mexico in early January

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Daily Beast

She Flew to Peru for Love—and Was Allegedly Killed for Her Organs

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing. A Mexican woman flew 3,000 miles for love, but instead ended up a victim of human organ trafficking, local authorities say. Blanca Arellano travelled to Peru in July after a whirlwind online courtship with a Peruvian medical student identified by...
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
The Independent

Tourist mobbed by onlookers after climbing ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico

A tourist was mobbed by onlookers after she was accused of disrespecting Mayan culture by climbing El Castillo, a step-pyramid in Mexico.In a recent video posted on TikTok by @angelalopeze, that has since circulated on social media, an unidentified woman could be seen climbing the steps of the historical monument, which is known as the Temple of Kukulcán. The pyramid lies in the centre of the Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán.Once the woman made it to the top of the pyramid, she took her hat off and started to dance, prompting a crowd of onlookers standing at...
iheart.com

Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico

A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
