U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Is Airbnb Ruining Mexico City for Locals?
MEXICO CITY—Alexandra Dunnet loves her two-bedroom apartment. It’s nothing fancy but the location, in an upscale lively bohemian neighborhood full of cafes, restaurants and parks, is enviable. Then, last year, the building’s owners began forcing out its tenants and converting their apartments into Airbnbs. Dunnet pays 10,200 pesos, or $520, for her place. Identical apartments in her building now go for $4,000 a month on Airbnb.
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Biden to visit Mexico in early January
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
How a Drug Smuggler Moved Cocaine Around the US and Sent $56 Million to Mexican Cartels
MEXICO CITY — A drug trafficker is going to prison after sending an estimated $56 million back to Mexican cartels, the profits from cocaine that he helped smuggle through a “sophisticated network of warehouses and front companies” around the United States. Luis Eduardo González García, 61, pleaded...
Cartel Leader Known as ‘The YouTuber’ Got Busted Thanks to a Music Video
The Mexican Army never knew just how easy it would be to find a major criminal target. The whereabouts of Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, known as “Double R,” one of the alleged leaders of the violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was revealed in a narcocorrido music video. Ruiz is...
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
She Flew to Peru for Love—and Was Allegedly Killed for Her Organs
Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing. A Mexican woman flew 3,000 miles for love, but instead ended up a victim of human organ trafficking, local authorities say. Blanca Arellano travelled to Peru in July after a whirlwind online courtship with a Peruvian medical student identified by...
More Americans are living and working in Mexico. Where does that leave the locals?
Derrick Morgan moved to Mexico during the pandemic after a solo trip. “I fell in love with the culture, the people, just everything about the city,” the 31-year-old attorney and self-described "digital nomad" said. The warm weather and relaxed Covid restrictions played a part in his decision to spend...
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
Tourist mobbed by onlookers after climbing ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico
A tourist was mobbed by onlookers after she was accused of disrespecting Mayan culture by climbing El Castillo, a step-pyramid in Mexico.In a recent video posted on TikTok by @angelalopeze, that has since circulated on social media, an unidentified woman could be seen climbing the steps of the historical monument, which is known as the Temple of Kukulcán. The pyramid lies in the centre of the Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán.Once the woman made it to the top of the pyramid, she took her hat off and started to dance, prompting a crowd of onlookers standing at...
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson. But on Thursday, they said they had approached...
‘We’re just this close’: Migrants gather on Mexican side as a judge strikes down Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal judge struck down Title 42 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from certain countries who cross into the United States. The City of El Paso says that it is monitoring the situation and working with Customs […]
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico
A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
Disrespectful Tourist Gets Booed and Fined For Climbing Ancient Mayan Temple In Mexico
Ancient Mayan ancestors weren’t happy and neither were visitors at the Temple of Kukulcán when a woman climbed and danced on the off-limits structure. The pyramid lies in the center of Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán. According to Daily Mail, the trespasser is 29-year-old Abigail...
