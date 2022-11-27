Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP
Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game
The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
footballscoop.com
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
wbrc.com
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out
Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
When Stephen Fry came to Alabama to watch the Iron Bowl, a ‘local derby between amateur students’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For many in the United Kingdom and around the world, Stephen Fry is the quintessential Brit. For over 40 years, Fry has made his name as an actor, author, television presenter, public figure and more, having hosted shows like “QI” and been featured in several documentaries on the BBC. However, there […]
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Birmingham Native with 300K Followers On YouTube, Who Started in His Dorm Room
Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation. “A lot of people who watch my stuff now may...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Comeback Town: Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
