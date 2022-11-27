ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP

Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out

Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL

