You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
UNC's Hubert Davis says Armando Bacot practiced and should be a full go against Indiana on Wednesday
North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot practiced on Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup with Indiana, per WSJS' Josh Graham. Bacot, who twisted his ankle late in the second half of Sundays' quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama, played in the first two extra periods before sitting out the third and fourth overtimes.
What To Watch: Buckeyes hope to maintain momentum from Maui in trip to Duke
After a 2-1 showing at the Maui Invitational last week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team will return to action with a Wednesday night road game at Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is OSU’s first true road game of the season. Ohio State (5-1)...
On The Beat: Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Coach TV: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis discusses his team and Indiana ahead of today's game
Watch what North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in advance of today's game between No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Davis said UNC center Armando Bacot practiced Tuesday and is expected to play...
Headlined by 1st Teamer Graham Barton, Duke puts nine on All-ACC Teams
Duke Sports Information – Headlined by first team selection Graham Barton, nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition as the league announced its honorees on Tuesday. Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named to the second team. Jalon Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team with Calhoun being honored as both a wide receiver and return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third accolade after being tabbed honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Shaka Heyward, safety Brandon Johnson, center Jacob Monk, and punter Porter Wilson joined Calhoun by earning honorable mention honors. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee
College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP
Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
Complete Box Score: NC State 85, William & Mary 64
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State returned home after a strong showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis and made easy work of William & Mary with an 85-64 win. The Wolfpack led by 35 with less than four minutes left to play, but inserted walk-ons and allowed the Tribe to narrowly cover the 21-point spread entering the matchup. Only kidding, sort of.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Trayce Jackson-Davis: “You’re gonna have to take me out on a stretcher. I’ll be ready to go.”
Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis says there is no question he’ll play today when the 10th-ranked Hoosiers host No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten challenge. In Indiana’s 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 20, Jackson-Davis left the game in the late going, and looked in pain...
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
