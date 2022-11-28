Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece
Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, is accused of murdering his girlfriend and three of her family members, including her 4-year-old niece A Florida man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her family members after getting into an argument with her in their home. In a press conference held last Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident who reported her neighbor had been shot. Upon going into the home, deputies "found three women and a young child, all who...
Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
Austin Harrouff, then a college sophomore, randomly attacked the married couple after wandering into their garage in 2016 A 25-year-old Fla. man accused of murdering a random couple — and attempting to eat one of the victims' faces — has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, multiple outlets report. He will serve no prison time. Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two charges of first-degree murder. Though a trial was expected to begin on Monday, a judge instead accepted a plea deal for Harrouff. The killer...
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife
Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
Black University of Kentucky student in viral video says she was ‘physically, verbally and racially assaulted’
CNN — Less than 48 hours after video of a Black University of Kentucky student enduring racial slurs from a White student went viral, she addressed a crowd of supporters. “My name is Kylah Spring.”. With tears in her eyes, the college freshman had a message during a...
Upworthy
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 4, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an...
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
A Texas Man Died After Attempting to Film Himself Dancing on an 18-Wheeler
A 25-year-old man in Texas died recently after falling off of a moving 18-wheeler. According to police reports, the man was dancing on top of the tractor-trailer unbeknownst to the driver and fell off the truck when it went under a bridge. Now, many are wondering what happened, and whether the man who died was attempting to film a video while he was on the truck.
A newly unsealed affidavit details the clues that led investigators to the suspect in Delphi teen girl killings
A .40 caliber unspent round that was found near the bodies of two teen Indiana girls was tied to suspect Richard Allen, who was arrested last month in connection with the killings, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
According to authorities, 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson was fatally stabbed nine times by her ex-boyfriend — five times in the torso and four times in the back Authorities arrested a man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before concealing her remains in suitcases in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday 24-year-old Justin Williams faces charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection to the death of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson. According to a news release, Johnson was allegedly stabbed nine...
Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out
More footage of the brutal beating was released. The post Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s chilling ‘death note’ revealed: ‘They said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer’
A chilling “death note” left behind by Walmart gunman Andre Bing has now been released, revealing his complaints that people “laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer”.The long, rambling note was found on the 31-year-old mass shooter’s cellphone and released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning – providing a glimpse into his motive behind the horror attack at the superstore in Chesapeake, Virginia.In the document, which Bing described as his “death note”, he complained about being “harassed by idiots” who had compared him to the infamous cannibal serial killer Dahmer.“They laughed at me and said I...
Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife During Thanksgiving Dinner—Texas Police
The gunman also fatally shot another male and left two other people in serious conditions who are heading to hospital according to police.
WKYC
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania
The warrant claims Anthony M. Kennedy shot 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor in the head. At this time, he remains at large from law enforcement.
Comments / 0