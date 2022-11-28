Read full article on original website
Related
1964 Ford Falcon Runs On Hydrogen Power
There’s plenty of talk in the automotive news media about electrifying classic cars, however one shop has shown off a completely different proposition at the SEMA Show. Arrington Performance caused quite the stir revealing its hydrogen-powered 1964 Ford Falcon. What’s more, it’s not a fuel-cell vehicle like you might expect but instead uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to combust hydrogen instead of the dyno juice.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Ars Technica
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels
A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
China's intercontinental military drone Wing Loong-3 can fly 6,200 miles with air-to-air missiles
The Chinese military recently unveiled the Wing Loong-3, its intercontinental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition held in Guangdong province, South China Morning Post reported. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the Wing Loong drones resemble the Predator/ Reaper drones used by...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Comments / 0