Motorious

1964 Ford Falcon Runs On Hydrogen Power

There’s plenty of talk in the automotive news media about electrifying classic cars, however one shop has shown off a completely different proposition at the SEMA Show. Arrington Performance caused quite the stir revealing its hydrogen-powered 1964 Ford Falcon. What’s more, it’s not a fuel-cell vehicle like you might expect but instead uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to combust hydrogen instead of the dyno juice.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Ars Technica

Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first

British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
Robb Report

This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels

A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Carscoops

Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
CALIFORNIA STATE

