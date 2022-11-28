Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Driver, dog critically hurt after collision with TRAX train in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 78-year-old man and his dog were both critically hurt after officials said he drove into the path of an oncoming TRAX train in West Valley City. The incident happened at 3360 South and 2700 West on the Red Line around 12:15 p.m....
KUTV
Police: DUI suspect who hit horse in Spanish Fork parade had BAC 4 times legal limit
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Aman accused of driving under the influence as he steered his car onto the Spanish Fork Parade of Lights route on Saturday allegedly ignored police who told him the street was closed before driving onto the route and injuring a horse. The suspect, identified...
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
KUTV
Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
KUTV
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
KUTV
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
KUTV
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
KUTV
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
KUTV
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
KUTV
Winter storm could add another 24 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday's storm. While that is concerning for driving conditions, it's great news for the amount of water the storm could potentially drop. The Cottonwoods stood out to make out very well from...
KUTV
GALLERY: San Juan Puerto Rico Temple welcomes public in open house
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open to the public in December for an open house. The temple’s open house will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, except on Sundays. Admission is free.
KUTV
Check Your Health- Life Saving Trauma Care Center
For critically injured patients struggling to survive after a head-on car collision or a patient who’s been shot, the difference between life and death can often be the care they receive at a Level I trauma center, which provides the highest level of comprehensive medical and surgical care available to trauma patients.
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship
November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
KUTV
Utah moves up three spots to No. 11 in College Football Playoff rankings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah moved up three spots to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State was No. 5 Tuesday night in the second-to-last CFP rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia...
KUTV
BYU defense coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announces he is leaving position after 7 years
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced he is stepping down from his position with the school's football program after seven years. He shared the news on Sunday on his personal social media accounts. “What a great 7 year run it’s been," Tuiaki wrote. "It’s time...
KUTV
BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
