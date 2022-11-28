ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

KUTV

Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Check Your Health- Life Saving Trauma Care Center

For critically injured patients struggling to survive after a head-on car collision or a patient who’s been shot, the difference between life and death can often be the care they receive at a Level I trauma center, which provides the highest level of comprehensive medical and surgical care available to trauma patients.
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship

November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
PROVO, UT

