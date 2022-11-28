Read full article on original website
local21news.com
One Central PA family warns of online shopping scams this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you’re looking to gobble up some deals on Cyber Monday, make sure you’re thinking twice before crossing items off that holiday list. Many scam artists are scouring social media, taking advantage of customers purchasing items online. One local family shared their...
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
local21news.com
Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.
With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
local21news.com
Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania offers photos with Santa
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season. Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
WGAL
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
hotelbusiness.com
Red Roof Inn Reading opens
Red Roof has opened the Red Roof Inn Reading in Reading, PA. The 80-room property offers WiFi, two on-site restaurants including Legends and Legends Live, a seasonal outdoor pool, an on-site ATM and coin laundry. All rooms include a hair dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The hotel is located off of...
Over $19K stolen from gas station
CRESSONA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said over $19,000 was stolen from a Schuylkill County gas station earlier this month. Around 3:00 p.m. on November 15, officials said three unknown people entered a Mobil Gas Station in Cressona and removed $19,355 from their “Video Gaming Devices.” State police have not named any suspects […]
WGAL
Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery News Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in Dauphin County. Related video above: PA Lottery celebrates 50 years. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the ticket was sold at Steve's General Store at 2985 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey. A second...
local21news.com
Man 'considered dangerous,' wanted in connection with York County assault, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in York County say a warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery. The West York Borough Police Department says officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Alley on Monday, November 28 for a disturbance.
Man fought with police after trying to take two Harrisburg children: police
A man who assaulted the mother of two children before taking the kids on Monday morning is now charged with interference with the custody of children and other offenses, according to Harrisburg police. Police were approached by a woman around 8 a.m. Monday, who said she was assaulted and identified...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
local21news.com
United Way of York County shifts focus to help low income families
York, PA — After 101 years of public service, the United Way of York County is changing its direction. “We will adapt and adjust and become more efficient and more proficient and more successful as we are able to focus on the segment of our community,” said United Way of York County President Anne Druck.
16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse
Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
