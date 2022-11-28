ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27 News

Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.

With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania offers photos with Santa

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season. Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
hotelbusiness.com

Red Roof Inn Reading opens

Red Roof has opened the Red Roof Inn Reading in Reading, PA. The 80-room property offers WiFi, two on-site restaurants including Legends and Legends Live, a seasonal outdoor pool, an on-site ATM and coin laundry. All rooms include a hair dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The hotel is located off of...
WBRE

Over $19K stolen from gas station

CRESSONA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said over $19,000 was stolen from a Schuylkill County gas station earlier this month. Around 3:00 p.m. on November 15, officials said three unknown people entered a Mobil Gas Station in Cressona and removed $19,355 from their “Video Gaming Devices.” State police have not named any suspects […]
CRESSONA, PA
WGAL

Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
abc27 News

Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

United Way of York County shifts focus to help low income families

York, PA — After 101 years of public service, the United Way of York County is changing its direction. “We will adapt and adjust and become more efficient and more proficient and more successful as we are able to focus on the segment of our community,” said United Way of York County President Anne Druck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA

